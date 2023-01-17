Area Scores: P&HCC men's hoops picks up road win

MEN'S BASKETBALL

P&HCC 78, Wake Tech 66

The Patrick & Henry Community College men's basketball team picked up a Region X road win on Sunday, defeating Wake Tech, 78-66.

Raymond Benton led the Patriots with 20 points, one of four players to reach double-digit scoring. Jaylen Faber added 15 points off the bench, Amir Poat had 13, and Anthony Wright had 11. Poat also had 11 rebounds for a double-double on the day.

P&HCC (5-7, 3-7) will return home on Saturday for a 4 p.m. game against Fayetteville Tech.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 49, G.W.-Danville 37

Zarah Gray had 22 points and Zion Squires added 10 to help the Carlisle girls basketball team to a 49-37 win over G.W.-Danville on Saturday, at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Gray added five steals and two blocks, and Squires had seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Ja’la Niblett had nine points, two steals, and two assists, Gabby Fountain had four points, Maxie Garrett had two points, four rebounds, and two steals, and DeAmber Harris had two points in the win.

Carlisle traveled to Danville on Tuesday to take on Westover Christian Academy. Results were too late for publication. The Chiefs will next travel to High Point, N.C. on Thursday to take on Wesleyan Christian Academy. Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

G.W.-Danville 73, Carlisle 54

The Carlisle boys basketball team couldn't hold off a stout G.W.-Danville team in a 73-54 loss to the Eagles, on Saturday, at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Branson Leduc-Mattox paced Carlisle with 16 points. Trey Beamer chipped in 13, and Braelyn Gray had 10 in the loss.

The Chiefs traveled to Danville on Tuesday to take on Westover Christian Academy. Results were too late for publication. The Chiefs will next travel to High Point, N.C. on Thursday to take on Wesleyan Christian Academy. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Bassett competes in Lexington

The Bassett High School indoor track team traveled to Lexington earlier this month to compete in the East Coast Elite meet.

The Bengals boys team had 12 season or career best performances at the meet, and the girls had eight.

Sienna Bailey ran a career best time of 3:12.02 in the girls 1,000 meter run, which qualified her for the VHSL Class 3 state meet.

Full Bassett results from the meet are listed below.

East Coast Elite

January 7 at Corps Physical Training Facility

Lexington

Boys 55 dash

(CB = career best; SB = season best)

Brendon Easley 6.89 CB 26th out of 186

Boys 300 Meter Dash

Brendon Easley 38.17 SB (19th out of 201 athletes)

Casey Ferguson 41.61 SB

Jacob Salagan 45.43 SB

Alexis Hernandez 48.01 SB

Gavin Morrison 48.59 SB

Angel Bracamontes 54.80 SB

Boys 500 Meter

Casey Ferguson 1:18.15 CB

Jacob Saligan 1:26.41 CB

Boys 1000 Meter Run

Chase Smith 2:57.15 CB

Michael Foley 3:00.70 CB

Benjamin Flores 3:05.39 CB

Tyress Wiltz 3:07.72 SB

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Jamie Lopez 5:41.86 SB

Boys 4X400 Meter Relay

Chase, Tyress, Benjamin, Michael 4:03.76 SB

Boys 4X800 Meter Relay

Chase, Tyress, Benjamin, Michael 9:32.56 SB

Boys shot put

Jacob Gilbert 38-5 (24th out of 112 throwers)

Angel Bracamontes 24-8.5 SB

Girls 300 Meter Dash

Mary Travers-Patterson 1:00.90 SB

Girls 500 Meter Dash

Crystal Lopez 2:00.37 SB

Girls 1000 Meter Run

Sienna Bailey 3:12.02 SB, CB

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

Hailey, Sienna, Egypt, Brianna 4:43.61 SB

Girls 4X800 Meter Relay

Sienna, Kayleigh, Kaylyn, Brittany 12:37.14 SB

Girls long jump

Brianna Taylor 14-7.5 SB

Girls shot put

Annie Laine 26-2.25 SB

Destinee Spencer 22-5 SB