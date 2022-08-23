Area Scores: P&HCC men's soccer, Patrick County volleyball pick up wins

MEN'S SOCCER

P&HCC 2, Montreat College 0

The Patrick & Henry Community College men's soccer team picked up its third win in as many games on Tuesday, defeating Montreat College 2-0 in North Carolina.

Enrique Jacobs led the Patriots with a goal and an assist. Carlos Trott added a penalty kick goal and Chava Bernal had an assist.

P&HCC goalies Daniel Clark-Phillips had two saves in 78 minutes, and Martin Morse, a Patrick County High School graduate, had two saves in 12 minutes.

The Patriots (3-0) will go back on the road on Thursday to Bluefield College.

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, North Stokes 2 (25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12) (Monday)

The Patrick County High School volleyball team opened the season on Monday win a 5-set home win over North Stokes, by scores of 25-16, 25-11, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12.

PCHS was led by: Samantha Harris (23 kills and 12 digs), Lilly Byers (38 assists, 7 digs, and 6 aces), Marissa Bentley (10 kills, 9 aces), Kaylee Towler (9 kills, 6 aces, and 5 digs), and Journey Moore (30 digs, 6 aces, and 2 assists).

The Cougars (1-0) went on the road to Floyd County on Tuesday for a game.