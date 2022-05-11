Area Scores: P&HCC softball opens postseason with win;

The Patrick & Henry Community College softball team opened play in the South Atlantic District tournament on Wednesday with an 8-0 win over Cleveland Community College in five innings.

Madison Lemons threw a complete game 1-hitter to get the win in the circle for the Patriots. Lemons struck out six and walked four.

The pitcher also had a hit and two walks at the plate, and scored two runs. Danielle King, a Patrick County High School graduate, was 3-3 for P&HCC with two RBIs and two runs. Savannah McDaniel and Mackenzie Belcher were both 2-3, and Caston Garland was 1-3 with two RBIs.

The Patriots are the No. 6 seed in the tournament, which is being play at Dorey Park in Henrico. Cleveland CC was the No. 11 seed.

P&HCC moves on to play No. 3 seed Pasco-Hernando Community College on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The remainder of the tournament is double elimination.

P&HCC 8, Cleveland CC 0 (5 innings)

CCC 000 00X X - 0 1 2

P&HCC 023 12X X - 8 11 0

P&HCC hitters: D. King 3-3, BB, 2R, 2RBI; M. Lemons 1-1, 2BB, 2R; J. Hurdle 1-3, R; C. Garland 1-3, 2RBI; S. McDaniel 2-3, R, RBI; M. Belcher 2-3; L. Mills 1-3, RBI

P&HCC pitchers: M. Lemons 5IP, H, 6K, 4BB

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 6, Patrick County 1

The Bassett girls tennis team moved on to the Piedmont District tournament championship with a 6-1 win over Patrick County in the tournament semifinals Wednesday at BHS.

With the No. 1 seed, the Bengals will play the tournament finals on Monday at home. Their opponent is still to be determined.

BASEBALL

Patrick County 6, Floyd County 1

The Patrick County baseball team finished the regular season 15-5 with a 6-1 road win over Floyd County on Wednesday.

Tucker Swails got the win on the mound for the Cougars, going six innings and allowing one run on two hits. Swails struck out 15 and didn't walk any.

Stuart Callahan threw a clean seventh inning for PCHS.

Swails and Gilbert Hubbard led the Cougars at the plate with two hits each. Hubbard added two RBIs. Jai Penn, Callahan, and Nash Thompson each added a hit, and Thompson, Hunter Strole, and Jackson Horton each had an RBI.

PCHS will open play in the Piedmont District tournament on Monday against Martinsville. First pitch for the quarterfinal matchup is at 5 p.m. in Stuart.