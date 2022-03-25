Area Scores: Patrick County baseball, Bassett softball pick up decisive wins

BASEBALL

Patrick County 10, Bassett 0 (5 innings)

Jai Penn picked up the complete game shutout on the mound to help Patrick County to a 10-0 win over Bassett in Stuart Friday night.

Penn allowed just one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Camden Nowlin who went 2-3, with two RBIs, and Jackson Horton who went 1-3 with two RBIs. Tucker Swails and Hunter Strole both added a hit and an RBI, and Stuart Callahan and Toby Perkins both had a hit.

The Cougars (4-0) will play three games next week. They'll take on North Stokes at home on Monday at 6 p.m., and travel to Tunstall on Tuesday, and return home to take on Halifax County on Friday for two Piedmont District games that will begin at 5 p.m.

Bassett (0-5-1) will also play three games next week, all on the road. They'll travel to Floyd County on Tuesday, Heritage on Wednesday, and Martinsville on Friday. All games will begin at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 8, Patrick County 1

Behind two runs in the third inning, three in the fourth, and three more in the seventh, the Bassett softball team took down Patrick County, 8-1, in Stuart Friday night.

Junior Emily Gilley threw a complete game for the Bengals in the win, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts.

Jade Hylton was 2-2 at the plate for Bassett, with a 3-run home run in the fourth inning. Hylton, a UVa softball commit for the fall, finished the day with two walks, three runs scored, and six stolen bases. Trinity Gilbert was 2-3 at the plate with a 2-run home run in the third, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Camryn Martin added an RBI double in the seventh.

Abigail Epperson pitched four innings giving up five runs with eight strikeouts for PCHS, and McKenzie Holt pitched three innings, allowing three runs with four strikeouts. Brooke Meade had the lone RBI for the Cougars. Epperson, Laine Hopkins, and Holt each had hits.

Bassett (2-1) will travel to Floyd County on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.

The Lady Cougars fall to 3-1 on the season and travel to Tunstall on Tuesday. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Bassett 2, Patrick County 0

After playing the first half to a scoreless tie, the Bassett boys soccer team scored twice in the second half for a 2-0 win over Patrick County in Stuart Friday night.

Nathan Morrison scored first for the Bengals on a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Omar Rodriguez added to the lead with a goal in the 72nd minute.

Riley Evans and Casey Ferguson each had an assist for the Bengals. Alex Hernandez had two saves in goal.

PCHS goalie Payton Cambron had 12 saves.

Bassett (2-1-1) will next travel to Martinsville High School for a game on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (0-2) will take a week off before returning home on Friday for a Piedmont District game against Halifax County at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, Halifax County 0

Morgan Smith had a hat trick to lead Magna Vista's girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Halifax County Friday night in the team's home opener at Smith River Sports Complex.

Smith added an assist in the win. Ava Walker had a goal and two assists for the Warriors. Baylie Coleman and Dee Dee Giggetts each had a goal and an assist. Shanyah Spencer and Alondra Vera each had one goal, and goalkeeper Xitlalli Mena had two saves.

Magna Vista (1-1) will go on the road on Tuesday to G.W.-Danville for a 6 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 10, Halifax County 1

The Magna Vista boys soccer team picked up win No. 1 of the season with a decisive 10-1 Piedmont District victory over Halifax County in South Boston Friday night.

Eduardo Sandoval Perez had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Warriors. Nicholas Bokman added two goals and an assist, and Javier Lara Perez also had two goals for MVHS. Gael Ortega, Bravo, and DaiZhawn Giggetts each had one goal. Alden Carter had two assists and Ian Betton had one assist.

Goalkeeper Nathaniel Pearson had four saves for the Warriors.

Magna Vista (1-1) will return home to Smith River Sports Complex on Tuesday for another PD game against G.W.-Danville. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

G.W.-Danville 2, Martinsville 1

The G.W.-Danville boys soccer team got the best of Martinsville in a 2-1 win at MHS Friday night.

Andy Garcia scored the lone goal for Martinsville. Goalkeeper Ludwin Lopez Chavez had 10 saves.

Martinsville (0-3) will return home on Thursday for a rivalry game against Bassett at 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Halifax County 5, Magna Vista 3 (8 innings)

A walk-off in the eighth inning helped Halifax County to a 5-3 win in eight innings over Magna Vista in South Boston Friday night.

Kolby Walthall, Xavier Ashley, and Taylor Holthausen each had two hits to lead the Warriors. Ashley added two RBIs.

Holthausen pitched 6.1 innings with five strikeouts.

Magna Vista (2-3) will next travel to Morehead High School in North Carolina on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bassett 4, Patrick County 0

The Bassett girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 4-0 victory over Patrick County at BHS Friday night.

Alanis Osgood had 2 goals for the Bengals. Callie Ferguson and Katie Miner added one goal each. The shutout was recorded by sophomore goalie Lani Craig who had three saves.

The Bengals (1-3) will travel to Christiansburg High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Patrick County (0-3) will go back on the road on Friday to South Boston for a 7 p.m. game against Halifax County.

BOYS TENNIS

Bassett 8, William Byrd 1

The Bassett boys tennis team also picked up its first win over the season on Friday with an 8-1 victory over William Byrd in Vinton.

The Bengals (1-3) will next take on Patrick County at Jaycee Park in Collinsville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 6, William Byrd 3

The Bassett girls tennis team improved to 1-2 on the season with a 6-3 win over William Byrd at BHS Friday night.

The Bengals will return home on Monday for Piedmont District contest against Patrick County at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Halifax County 10, Magna Vista 0

The Magna Vista softball team fell to Halifax County in a Piedmont District contest Friday in South Boston, 10-0.

Magna Vista (1-3) will take a week off before returning home on Friday for a 5 p.m. game against Martinsville.