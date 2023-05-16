BASEBALL

Piedmont District Tournament first round

Patrick County 12, Martinsville 2

The Patrick County High School baseball team opened play in the Piedmont District Tournament with a 12-2 win over Martinsville High School on Tuesday in Stuart.

Martin Sawyers and Braedon Augustine led the Cougars at the plate with three hits each. Sawyers added three runs and two RBIs, and Augustine had three RBIs and a walk. Ty Stowe-Holt had a double, two walks, and two runs, and Gavin Fain was 2-3 with two runs and an RBI.

Jai Penn threw one scoreless and hitless inning for PCHS, striking out one. Stuart Callahan threw an inning in relief, allowing two hits and two runs, none earned, with two strikeouts. Tucker Swails threw two hitless and scoreless innings, striking out three, and Jackson Horton finishing the game, striking out two and walking one in one inning of work.

Makinley Gravely and Chase Thacker each had one hit and one run for Martinsville.

With the loss, Martinsville now awaits seeding in the upcoming Region 2C tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

Patrick County moves on to the PD tournament semifinals, to be played at Tunstall High School. The Cougars will face Halifax County High School at 7:30 p.m.

MHS 020 00 - 2 2 0

PCHS 300 45 - 12 13 1

Patrick County hitters: Jai Penn 0-0, BB, R; Stuart Callahan 0-0, BB; Jackson Horton 1-2, R, RBI; Martin Sawyers 3-4, 3R, 2RBI, SB; Bubba Taylor 1-4, 2B, R, RBI, SB; Ty Stowe-Holt 1-2, 2B, 2BB, 2R, SB; Braeden Augustine 3-3, 2B, BB, 3RBI, SB; Broc Taylor 0-3, BB, RBI; Noah Jessup 1-3, R; Hunter Pendleton 1-3, R; Gavin Fain 2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI

Patrick County pitching: Jai Penn IP, K; Stuart Callahan IP, 2H, 2R, 0ER, 2K; Tucker Swails 2IP, 3K; Jackson Horton IP, 2K, BB

Martinsville hitters: Makinley Gravely 1-2, R; Nick DeJesus 0-1, BB; Chase Thacker 1-2, R, SB

Martinsville pitchers: Caleb Joyce 0.1IP, H, 2R, K, BB; Tristan Richardson 4IP, 10H, 8R, 3K, 3BB; Chase Thacker 0.1IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB

Halifax County 5, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School baseball team was eliminated from the Piedmont District Tournament with a first round loss to Halifax County High School on Tuesday in South Boston.

Cole Compton had two hits, including a double, for Bassett. Bryson Baker and Noah Harper added one hit each.

Jacob Ryan threw all 4.2 innings for Bassett, allowing eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

The Bengals will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 3D Tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

BHS 000 00 - 0 4 1

HCHS 120 02 - 5 8 1

Bassett hitters: Cole Compton 2-2, 2B; Bryson Baker 1-2; Noah Harper 1-2

Bassett pitchers: Jacob Ryan 4.2IP, 8H, 5R, 2BB, 5K