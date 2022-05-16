Area Scores: Patrick County baseball opens PD Tournament with win; Bassett track competes at Blacksburg

BASEBALL

PIEDMONT DISTRICT TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Patrick County 17, Martinsville 1

The Patrick County baseball team opened its postseason with a decisive 17-1 win over Martinsville in the quarterfinals of the Piedmont District Tournament, on Monday, in Stuart.

Stuart Callahan led the Cougars at the plate, going 3-3 with 4 RBIs. Cam Nowlin went 2-2 with three runs and an RBI. Tucker Swails went 1-3 with three runs and two RBIs, and Jackson Horton drove in two runs.

Callahan got the start on the mound for PCHS, throwing two hitless innings, strikeing out four and walking none. Hunter Strole also threw two innings, giving up one run on two hits and a walk, with six strikeouts.

Nowlin closed it out on the mound, throwing a perfect inning while striking out three.

Patrick County (16-5) will play Tunstall in the PD tournament semifinals on Wednesday at THS. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

Martinsville will await seeding in the Region 2C tournament.

OUTDOOR TRACK

Bengals compete in Blacksburg Invitational

The Bassett outdoor track teams competed in the Blacksburg Invitational this past weekend. The Bengals boys team finished seventh out of 18 teams, and the girls finished 14th.

Bassett finished up with 28 season or career bests at the meet. The Bengals boys 4x100 meter relay ran a 43.77, a new season best and third best time among VHSL Class 3 teams this season. Relay members were Sterling Jamison, Brendon Easley, Jamari Johnson, and Brayden Foley.

Full Bassett results from Saturday's meet are listed below.

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

13.78 Brianna Taylor

14.77 Heaven Brown

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

29.14 Gracie Ratcliff

29.64 Vintoria Manns

32.77 Brittany Cruz

GIRLS 400 METER DASH

1:07.62 Aliviah Fulcher

1:13.91 Brittany Cruz

1:21.06 Karlee Shively

GIRLS 800 METER RUN

2:51.01 Claire Howe

2:52.30 Alheli Ramos-Garcia

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES

21.82 Kamiya Hairston

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY

55.41 Bassett - V. Mann, G. Ratcliff, K. Hairston, B. Taylor

GIRLS DISCUS

75-2 Annie Laine

68-4.5 Jaeda Manns

63-6.5 Asjah Taylor

57-2.5 Titiana Dillard

50-2.5 Destinee Spencer

GIRLS SHOT PUT

28-0.5 Jaeda Manns

25-8 Titiana Dillard

22-6.5 Destinee Spencer

22-4.5 Asjah Taylor

21-10.25 Annie Laine

BOYS 100 METER DASH

11.52 Sterling Jamison

11.55 Brayden Foley

11.98 Jaylen Lide

12.31 Simeon Walker-Muse

BOYS 200 METER DASH

23.57 Donald Patterson

25.46 Deonte Hairston

25.55 Jaylen Lide

BOYS 400 METER DASH

52.85 Branson Mattox

1:01.34 Oliver Lopez

1:08.42 Isaiah Watkins

BOYS 800 METER RUN

2:28.15 Michael Foley

2:28.21 Tyress Wiltz

BOYS 3200 METER RUN

11:32.74 Chase Smith

12:10.95 Michael Foley

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES

18.13 Brendon Easley

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES

43.93 Brendon Easley

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY

43.77 - Bassett - S. Jamison, B. Easley, J. Johnson, B. Foley

BOYS HIGH JUMP

5-6 Branson Mattox

5-4 Jaylen Lide

5-2 Simeon Walker-Muse

BOYS LONG JUMP

17-8.25 Jamari Johnson

13-5 Deonte Hairston

BOYS DISCUS

104-10 Ty Cline

76-8 Martevion Wilson

BOYS SHOT PUT

37-4.25 Ty Cline

33-10.75 Martevion Wilson

25-0 Keyonte Akeridge

