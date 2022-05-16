Area Scores: Patrick County baseball opens PD Tournament with win; Bassett track competes at Blacksburg

BASEBALL
PIEDMONT DISTRICT TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS
Patrick County 17, Martinsville 1
The Patrick County baseball team opened its postseason with a decisive 17-1 win over Martinsville in the quarterfinals of the Piedmont District Tournament, on Monday, in Stuart.
Stuart Callahan led the Cougars at the plate, going 3-3 with 4 RBIs. Cam Nowlin went 2-2 with three runs and an RBI. Tucker Swails went 1-3 with three runs and two RBIs, and Jackson Horton drove in two runs.
Callahan got the start on the mound for PCHS, throwing two hitless innings, strikeing out four and walking none. Hunter Strole also threw two innings, giving up one run on two hits and a walk, with six strikeouts.
Nowlin closed it out on the mound, throwing a perfect inning while striking out three.
Patrick County (16-5) will play Tunstall in the PD tournament semifinals on Wednesday at THS. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.
Martinsville will await seeding in the Region 2C tournament.
OUTDOOR TRACK
Bengals compete in Blacksburg Invitational
The Bassett outdoor track teams competed in the Blacksburg Invitational this past weekend. The Bengals boys team finished seventh out of 18 teams, and the girls finished 14th.
Bassett finished up with 28 season or career bests at the meet. The Bengals boys 4x100 meter relay ran a 43.77, a new season best and third best time among VHSL Class 3 teams this season. Relay members were Sterling Jamison, Brendon Easley, Jamari Johnson, and Brayden Foley.
Full Bassett results from Saturday's meet are listed below.
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
13.78 Brianna Taylor
14.77 Heaven Brown
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
29.14 Gracie Ratcliff
29.64 Vintoria Manns
32.77 Brittany Cruz
GIRLS 400 METER DASH
1:07.62 Aliviah Fulcher
1:13.91 Brittany Cruz
1:21.06 Karlee Shively
GIRLS 800 METER RUN
2:51.01 Claire Howe
2:52.30 Alheli Ramos-Garcia
GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES
21.82 Kamiya Hairston
GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY
55.41 Bassett - V. Mann, G. Ratcliff, K. Hairston, B. Taylor
GIRLS DISCUS
75-2 Annie Laine
68-4.5 Jaeda Manns
63-6.5 Asjah Taylor
57-2.5 Titiana Dillard
50-2.5 Destinee Spencer
GIRLS SHOT PUT
28-0.5 Jaeda Manns
25-8 Titiana Dillard
22-6.5 Destinee Spencer
22-4.5 Asjah Taylor
21-10.25 Annie Laine
BOYS 100 METER DASH
11.52 Sterling Jamison
11.55 Brayden Foley
11.98 Jaylen Lide
12.31 Simeon Walker-Muse
BOYS 200 METER DASH
23.57 Donald Patterson
25.46 Deonte Hairston
25.55 Jaylen Lide
BOYS 400 METER DASH
52.85 Branson Mattox
1:01.34 Oliver Lopez
1:08.42 Isaiah Watkins
BOYS 800 METER RUN
2:28.15 Michael Foley
2:28.21 Tyress Wiltz
BOYS 3200 METER RUN
11:32.74 Chase Smith
12:10.95 Michael Foley
BOYS 110 METER HURDLES
18.13 Brendon Easley
BOYS 300 METER HURDLES
43.93 Brendon Easley
BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY
43.77 - Bassett - S. Jamison, B. Easley, J. Johnson, B. Foley
BOYS HIGH JUMP
5-6 Branson Mattox
5-4 Jaylen Lide
5-2 Simeon Walker-Muse
BOYS LONG JUMP
17-8.25 Jamari Johnson
13-5 Deonte Hairston
BOYS DISCUS
104-10 Ty Cline
76-8 Martevion Wilson
BOYS SHOT PUT
37-4.25 Ty Cline
33-10.75 Martevion Wilson
25-0 Keyonte Akeridge
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com