BASEBALL

Patrick County 7, Magna Vista 2

A pitchers' duel in Ridgeway saw the Patrick County baseball team run away in the end. The Cougars scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning on the way to a 7-2 win over Magna Vista on Monday.

The Cougars got on the board first with a 2-run home run by Toby Perkins in the top of the second inning.

Magna Vista scored one run in each of the second and third innings to tie the score at 2-2 heading into the fourth. That's when PCHS retook the lead. Jackson Horton led off the inning with a single up the middle, and came around to score two batters later on a single by Broc Taylor.

Both teams put up zeros in the fifth and sixth innings as starters Jai Penn and Caleb Denton settled in.

Penn picked up the win for the Cougars, striking out 11 in 5.2 innings of work. Penn allowed two runs on six hits and one walk.

Denton threw six innings for the Warriors, striking out five and allowing three runs on five hits and one walk.

Stuart Callahan led the Cougars at the plate, going 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Tucker Swails added two RBIs, and Taylor had a hit, two walks, two runs, an RBI, and two stolen bases.

Swails picked up the save for PCHS, striking out three in 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings of work.

Blaine Peters was 2-3 for the Warriors with a run and an RBI. Preston Davis added a double, and Tommy Powell had a hit, a walk, and an RBI.

The Cougars (10-2, 4-2) will be back on their home field on Friday to take on Bassett High School at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista (6-5, 4-2) will travel to Bassett on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.

PCHS 020 100 4 - 7 8 0

MVHS 011 000 0 - 2 6 2

PCHS hitters: J. Penn 1-4, R; M. Sawyers 1-4; S. Callahan 2-4, R, RBI; T. Swails 1-4, 2RBI; J. Horton 1-4, R; N. Jessup 0-3, Sac.; B. Taylor 1-1, 2BB, 2R, RBI, 2SB; T. Perkins 1-3, HR, 2RBI; G. Fain 0-3, R

PCHS pitchers: J. Penn 5.2IP, 6H, 2R, 11K, BB; T. Swails 1.1IP, 3K

MVHS hitters: C. Denton 1-3; P. Davis 1-3, 2B; B. Peters 2-3, R, RBI; B. Wilson 1-3; T. Powell 1-2, BB, RBI; N. Brumfield 0-0, R, SB

MVHS pitchers: C. Denton 6IP, 5H, 3R, 5K, BB; S. Moore 0.1IP, H, 3R, K, BB; L. Haynes 0.2IP, 2H, R, 2K

Bassett 7, G.W.-Danville 0

The Bassett High School baseball team picked up a Piedmont District home win on Monday, defeating G.W.-Danville, 7-0.

The Bengals (6-4, 2-2) will next travel to Patrick County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 4, Patrick County 0

Magna Vista goalie Nathaniel Pearson recorded his sixth shutout of the season, and also scored a goal himself to help the Magna Vista boys soccer team to a 4-0 win over Patrick County High School on Monday at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

Ian Betton added two goals for the Warriors. Alex Reyes assisted on Betton's first goal, and dribbled through three Cougar defenders to score a goal himself in the first half.

Pearson scored the final goal from a penalty kick. He finished the night with four saves in net.

Gustavo Vera-Carillo had one assist.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 8-0 on the season, and 6-0 in Piedmont District play. Magna Vista will next go on the road to play Bassett High School on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (4-6, 2-4) will also next play Bassett at home on Friday at 7 p.m.

Martinsville 3 Mecklenburg County 1

The Martinsville High School boys soccer team snapped a four game losing streak with a 3-1 road win at Mecklenburg County High School on Monday.

Andy Garcia had a hand in all three of the Bulldogs' goals, scoring two and assisting on the other, scored by Josue Garcia.

Ludwin Lopez Chavez had seven saves in goal for Martinsville.

The Bulldogs (3-4, 2-4) will return home on Thursday to take on G.W.-Danville at 6 p.m.

Bassett 8, G.W.-Danville 0

Casey Ferguson, Gerson Tzunja Choc, and Hector Maya scored two goals each to help the Bassett High School boys soccer team to an 8-0 road win over G.W.-Danville on Monday.

Maya added two assists, and Ferguson had one assist. Demerius Lynch and Jacob Saligan added one goal apiece, and Nathan Sechrist had two assists in the win.

Alex Hernandez and Frankie Maya had one save each to combine for the Bengals' shutout in goal.

The Bengals (5-1, 4-1) will next return home on Wednesday to take on Magna Vista High School at 7 p.m.

Mecklenburg County 12, Martinsville 1

The Martinsville High School baseball team fell in a Piedmont District road contest on Monday at Mecklenburg County High School, 12-1.

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-4) will return home on Thursday to take on G.W.-Danville at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 10, Magna Vista 5

McKenzie Holt struck out eight in seven innings to help the Patrick County High School softball team to a 10-5 win over Magna Vista on Monday in Ridgeway.

Journey Moore led the Cougars with three hits, including a home run. Madison Greer scored three runs, and Alexis Knight, McKenzie Holt, and Bryley Pike each had doubles.

PCHS (8-4, 2-1) will return home on Friday to take on Bassett High School at 5 p.m.

Magna Vista (2-8, 0-4) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Friday for a 5 p.m. game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, Patrick County 0

Ava Walker and Alondra Vera each had a hit trick to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to an 8-0 road win over Patrick County High School on Monday.

Vera added three assists, and Walker had one assist in the win.

Baylie Coleman had one goal and two assists, and Camille Underwood also had a goal for the Warriors.

Magna Vista (7-1, 6-0) will return to their home field at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex on Wednesday to take on Bassett High School at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (4-2-3, 4-1-1) returned home on Tuesday to take on Halifax County High School. Results were too late for publication. The Cougars will next travel to Bassett High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

Bassett 4, G.W.-Danville 1

The Bassett High School girls soccer team defeated G.W.-Danville, 4-1, on Monday at BHS.

The Bengals (2-4, 2-3) will next travel to Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.

GIRLS TENNIS

Halifax County 6, Bassett 3

The Bassett High School girls tennis team dropped a Piedmont District home contest on Monday, falling to Halifax County High School, 6-3.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Bassett (5-3) will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Singles

Christian Bruce (HCHS) def. Taylor Reed (BHS), 8-3

Myah Forest (HCHS) def. Bailey Dyer (BHS), 8-1

Hannah Eanes (BHS) def. Abigail Baisch (HCHS), 8-8, 7-4

Evan Parnell (BHS) def. Francesca Potenza (HCHS), 8-6

Laken Porter (BHS) def. Meredith Duffer (HCHS), 8-4

Kendall Crowder def. Jenna Meadors (BHS), 8-2

Doubles

C. Bruce/M. Forest (HCHS) def. T. Reed/H. Eanes (BHS), 8-1

A. Baisch/F. Potenza (HCHS) def. E. Parnell/L. Porter (BHS), 9-7

M. Duffer/K. Crowder (HCHS) def. B. Dyer/C. Whitfield (BHS), 8-6

BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 8, G.W.-Danville 1

The Magna Vista boys tennis team remained unbeaten on the season with an 8-1 home win over G.W.-Danville on Monday.

The Warriors (8-0, 4-0) will travel to Martinsville High School on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Halifax County 6, Bassett 3

The Bassett High School boys tennis team fell to Halifax County High School, 6-3, on Monday in South Boston.

Bassett (4-4) traveled to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday. Results were too late for publication. The Bengals will return home on Wednesday to take on G.W. again at 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

VES 158, Carlisle 170

The Carlisle School golf team was defeated on Monday in a dual match against Virginia Episcopal School at Chatmoss Country Club. The match score was VES 158, Carlisle 170.

John Barber and Edwin Moye, both of VES, shared match medalist honors with two-over-par 38s.

Carlisle was paced by Brady Wells with a 41. He was followed by Webb Garrett, Conner Boughton, and Addison Lawrence, who all shot 43.

The Chiefs fell to 3-2 on the season and will next play at home on Friday against Timberlake Christian.