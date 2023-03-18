SOFTBALL

Patrick County 10, Gretna 0

Freshman Journey Moore threw a complete game one-hitter to help the Patrick County High School softball team to a decisive 10-0 win over Gretna High School on Friday in Stuart.

Moore had six strikeouts in the pitching win.

Samantha Harris had two home runs for the Cougars. McKenzie Holt, Moore, and Alexis Knight had two hits each.

The Cougars (2-1) will return home on Monday to take on Dan River High School at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

Patrick Co. 9, Gretna 1 (Friday)

The Patrick County High School baseball team picked up its third win of opening week, defeating Gretna High School, 9-1, on Friday in Stuart.

Tucker Swails got on the win on the mound for PCHS, throwing four scoreless innings and allowing just one hit.

The Cougars were led at the plate by Jai Penn who had three hits. Swails and Jackson Horton had two hits each.

Patrick County (3-0) will return home on Monday to take on Dan River High School at 5 p.m.