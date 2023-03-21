BASEBALL

Patrick County 3, Dan River (11 innings)

Stuart Callahan hit a single in the bottom of the 11th inning to score Jai Penn and give the Patrick County High School baseball team a 3-2 walk off win over Dan River on Monday in Stuart.

"Unbelievable game. Maybe the best game I've ever been a part of," PCHS coach Tal Swails said in a text to the Bulletin.

The two teams combined for 36 strikeouts in the pitcher's dual.

Callahan also got the win on the mound, throwing the final two scoreless innings for PCHS, allowing just one hit and two walks with one strikeout.

Penn got the start on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing two runs on four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. Tucker Swails threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and no walks with seven strikeouts.

The Cougars (4-0) will next travel to Radford High School on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.

Floyd County 5, Bassett 2

The Bassett High School baseball team dropped a non-district road contest on Monday, falling to Floyd County High School, 5-2.

The Bengals (2-1) will return home on Wednesday to take on Heritage High School (Lynchburg) at 5 p.m.

Staunton River 4, Magna Vista 3

The Magna Vista High School baseball team fell to Staunton River High School, 4-3, on Monday on Moneta.

Preston Davis and Blaine Peters were both 2-3 at the plate to lead Magna Vista in the loss. Peters added an RBI.

Caleb Denton threw 5.1 innings, allowing three hits and three runs, two earned, with five strikeouts and one walk.

The Warriors (2-3) will return home on Wednesday to take on Gretna High School at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 12, Floyd County 3

The Bassett High School softball team had 20 hits, including five home runs and two doubles, in a 12-3 road win over Floyd County High School on Monday.

Trinity Gilbert led the Bengals at the plate with five hits, including a two-run home run and a double. Gilbert added four runs in the win.

Zoie Pace had two hits, a double and a home run, with four RBIs. Emily Gilley had three hits including a two-run home run. Alyna Moore, Breanna Cooper, Camryn Martin, and Autumn Ratcliff added two hits each.

Ratcliff had a solo home run, and Gilbert, Pace, and Cooper had back-to-back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Emily Gilley threw a complete game for the win, scattering eight hits, with three strike outs and two walks.

The win improved the Bengals record to 2-1 on the season. They'll go back on the road on Wednesday to Brookville High School for a 5 p.m. game.

Patrick Co. 8, Dan River 2

McKenzie Holt threw a no-hitter to help the Patrick County High School softball team to an 8-2 win over Dan River on Monday in Stuart.

Holt had nine strikeouts and six walks in the win. She was also 4-4 at the plate to lead the Cougars.

Journey Moore was 2-4 with a home run and three RBIs for PCHS. Lauren Fulcher was 2-4 with two RBIs, and Samantha Harris had two hits including a triple.

The Cougars (3-1) will next travel to Ben Franklin Middle School this weekend to play in a three game tournament. They'll play first on Friday at 5 p.m., with their opponent still to be announced.

P&HCC takes two at Spartanburg Methodist

The Patrick & Henry Community College swept a doubleheader on Sunday at Spartanburg Methodist.

The Patriots won Game 1, 6-2, behind three hits and two runs by Danielle King (Patrick County HS), and two hits and five RBIs by Morgan Strickland (Franklinton HS) Strickland had a triple, a double, and also scored a run.

Mackenzie Belcher (Patrick County HS) added two walks and three runs in the win.

Summer Anderson (Madison County HS) picked up the Game 1 pitching win, throwing 6.1 innings and allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

P&HCC won Game 2, 9-3.

King was 3-4 with two runs and two RBIs to again help the Patriots to a win. Chloe Garland (Manchester HS) was 2-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Leeanna Mills (J.M. Robinson HS) was 2-4 with a run and three RBIs.

King and Strickland each had home runs in Game 2.

Strickland threw a complete game, allowing three runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts.

The Patriots improve to 15-9 with the wins. They'll return home on Wednesday for a doubleheader against Owens Community College beginning at 2 p.m.