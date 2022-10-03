Area Scores: Patrick County, Bassett volleyball pick up non-district wins

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Dan River 1 (25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 25-11)

The Patrick County volleyball team picked up a non-district road win over Dan River, on Monday, 3-1. The Cougars won by scores of 25-23, 16-25, 25-21, 25-11.

PCHS was led by: Samantha Harris (17 kills and 8 digs), Lilly Byers (36 assists and 4 aces), Marissa Bentley (10 kills, 4 blocks, and 5 aces), and Journey Moore (19 digs and 4 assists)

The Cougars (12-3) will next return home on Tuesday to take on G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

The JV Lady Cougars fell to Dan River in two sets: 23-25 and 19-25.

Bassett 3, Staunton River 1 (26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24)

The Bassett volleyball team traveled to Moneta on Monday, and came away with a 3-1 non-district win over Staunton River. The Bengals won by scores of 26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24.

Bassett (10-4) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.