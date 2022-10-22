Area Scores: Patrick County football falls in South Boston

Halifax County 42, Patrick County 20

The Patrick County High School football team dropped its third straight game on Friday, falling to Halifax County, 42-20, in South Boston.

The win snapped a four game losing streak for the Comets (4-4, 2-3)

Patrick County’s touchdowns came courtesy of Demontez Hill on runs of 75 and 10 yards, and a 7-yard catch by Jai Penn.

The Cougars recovered two Halifax fumbles in the first half, and Hill grabbed an interception in the second quarter.

Patrick County (2-6, 1-3) will return to Stuart on Friday for a 7 p.m. game against Martinsville.