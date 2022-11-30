Area Scores: Patrick County girls, boys basketball improve to 2-0 with wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 61, Radford 29

Aniya Penn had a double-double to help the Patrick County High School girls basketball team to a 61-29 win over Radford High School, on Thursday, in Stuart.

Penn finished the night with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and added five assists in the win.

Kimora Wimbush had a game-high 18 points for the Cougars, and Missy Hazard had nine points on three 3-pointers, and a team-high eight assists and seven steals. Allanah Mitchell also had nine points.

The Cougars had 43 rebounds, 22 steals, and 22 assists as a team.

"Really good team win for our young bunch," PCHS coach Donnie Rakes said in an email. "We played excellent team defense that led into transition points. That’s the way we have to play to be successful. Really proud of our unselfishness. Really shared the ball."

The Cougars improve to 2-0 with the win. They'll next travel to North Carolina on Friday for a 7 p.m. game at North Stokes High School.

RHS 2 - 8 - 11- 8 --- 29

PCHS 16 - 20 - 9 - 16 --- 61

PCHS: J. Moore 2pts, 2rebs, 3assts; A. Mitchell 9pts, 2steals, 3assts; L. Fulcher 3rebs, 3assts; A. Penn 15pts, 11rebs, 2steals, 5assts; E. Clifton 2pts, 3rebs, 3steals; L. Hazelwood 2pts, 4rebs, 2steals; K. Wimbush 18pts, 5rebs, 3steals; M. Hazard 9pts, 4rebs, 7steals, 8assts; L. Cobbler 2pts, 8rebs, 2assts

BOYS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 56, Staunton River 54

Jai Penn hit a game-winning 3-pointer with six seconds to play to help the Patrick County High School boys basketball team to a 56-54 road win over Staunton River.

Penn had a game-high 26 points, 24 of which came in the second half and 18 in the fourth quarter.

Patrick County improves to 2-0 with the win. They'll go back on the road on Friday to North Carolina for an 8:30 p.m. game at North Stokes High School.

PCHS 11 - 11 - 16 - 18 --- 56

SRHS 7 - 17 - 17 - 13 - 54

Franklin County 68, Magna Vista 58

The Magna Vista boys basketball team fell in their first game of the season, 68-58, at Franklin County High School.

Javin Hairston led Magna Vista with 20 points, and TraQuan Hairston added 17.

Franklin County (2-0) was led by Nasir Holland, who had a game-high 24 points.

The Warriors (0-1) will next travel to North Carolina on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. game at McMichael High School.

Rockingham R.A.G.E. 70, Carlisle 69 (Monday)

The Carlisle School boys basketball team fell in a non-conference game on Monday, 70-69, to Rockingham R.A.G.E.

The R.A.G.E. are based out of Reidsville, North Carolina.

Trey Beamer led Carlisle with 37 points, including four made 3-pointers. Jameer Reynolds and Branson Leduc-Mattox added 10 points each.

The Chiefs (1-1) will next travel to G.W.-Danville High School on Friday for a 7 p.m.game.

Rockingham 18 - 21 - 13 - 18 --- 70

Carlisle 17 - 15 - 21 - 16 --- 69