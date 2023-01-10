Area Scores: Patrick County girls, boys fall to G.W.-Danville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

G.W.-Danville 55, Patrick County 44

The Patrick County High School girls basketball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest, on Tuesday, falling to G.W.-Danville, 55-44.

Aniya Penn led PCHS with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three steals. Penn knocked down three 3-pointers in the loss. Lilli Cobbler added 11 points, Kimora Wimbush had eight points and seven rebounds, and Missy Hazard had six points, six assists, and four rebounds.

"A good high school basketball game," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "It was close throughout. They made just a few more runs in the second half than we did. We played hard, they were just a little better than we were tonight. Proud of the effort."

The Cougars (7-6, 4-2) will next travel to Floyd County High School on Thursday for a 6 p.m. non-district game.

PCHS 11 - 14 - 8 - 11 --- 44

GWHS 8 - 21 - 11 - 15 --- 55

Patrick County: Shauntel Hill 2rebs, 1steal, 1asst; Journey Moore 3pts, 1reb, 1asst; Taylor Edwards 1reb; Aniya Penn 12pts, 7rebs, 3steals, 1asst; Eliza Clifton 4pts, 2rebs, 1asst; Kimora Wimbush 8pts, 7rebs, 2steals; Missy Hazard 6pts, 4rebs, 2steals, 6assts; Lilli Cobbler 11pts, 4rebs, 1steal, 1asst

Halifax County 49, Bassett 43

Three Bengals scored in double-digits, but it wasn't enough to help the Bassett High School girls basketball team in a 49-43 loss to Halifax County High School, on Tuesday, in South Boston.

Addison Wimbush led Bassett with 16 points in the loss. Gracie Ratcliff added 15 points, and Ja'Nashia Gravely had 11.

Shamya Hankins led Halifax with 14 points, while Malaysha Claiborne had 13.

Bassett (4-7, 3-3) will return home on Friday for another Piedmont District game against G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 59, Martinsville 31

The Magna Vista girls basketball team pulled away from Martinsville for a 59-31 Piedmont District win, on Tuesday, in Ridgeway.

With the win, the Warriors have won six straight games, and nine of their last 10.

MVHS (9-5, 6-0) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Friday night for a 7 p.m. P.D. game.

Martinsville (4-10, 2-5) will return home on Friday for a 7 p.m. P.D. contest against Tunstall.

BOYS BASKETBALL

G.W.-Danville 70, Patrick County 67

The Patrick County High School boys basketball team erased a halftime deficit, but couldn't hold off G.W.-Danville in the fourth quarter of a 70-67 loss to the Eagles, on Tuesday, in Stuart.

G.W. led, 32-24, at the half, but a big third quarter by the Cougars helped P.C. go into the final frame with a 41-40 lead.

The Eagles knocked down 11 3-pointers as a team, while Patrick County hit eight, including three each by Jai Penn and David Smith.

Smith led all scorers with 21 points in the loss. Penn added 16 points, and George Stovall had 12.

Timothy Lewis had 14 points to lead G.W. Danny Dickerson added 12 points, and Anthony Brawner and Jamarie Gwynn had 10 each.

"What a game!" PCHS coach Brian Chitwood said in an email. "So proud of my guys for never laying down. We continued to fight all night. Came up one shot short. Tremendous effort by all of our guys.

"Kudos to G.W.-Danville for pulling out a close one."

The Cougars (6-7, 1-5) will be back in action on Thursday night for a 7:30 p.m. contest at Floyd County High School.

GWHS 13 - 19 - 8 - 30 --- 70

PCHS 10 - 14 - 17 - 26 --- 67

Patrick County: Penn 16; Nelson 8; Wimbush 8; Hill 2; Smith 21; Stovall 12

G.W.-Danville: Dickerson 12; Brawner 10; Walden 7; Gwynn 10; Lewis 14; Simpson 4; King, Jr. 6; Broadnax 7

3-pointers: G.W. 11 (Dickerson 4, Walden 1, Gwynn 1, Lewis 4, King 1), Patrick County 8 (Penn 3, Nelson 2, Smith 3)

Bassett 70, Halifax County 60

The Bassett High School boys basketball team picked up a Piedmont District home win over Halifax County High School, on Tuesday, defeating the Comets, 70-60.

Bassett improves to 7-6 overall with the win, and 5-1 in Piedmont District play. The Bengals will next travel to William Byrd on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. non-district game.