Area Scores: Patrick County girls, Magna Vista boys pick up non-district wins

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 44, North Stokes 33

The Patrick County girls basketball team picked up its third win in six days with a 44-33 victory over North Stokes in North Carolina Tuesday.

Abigail Epperson led the Cougars with 10 points and added five rebound and three steals. Missy Hazard added nine points, five rebounds, and four steals. Allanah Mitchell also had nine points. Aniya Penn added eight points and eight rebounds, and Kimora Wimbush had six points and a team-high nine rebounds.

"A tough win for our kids," PC coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "I think the environment got to us early in the game. We weren't very focused. Quite frankly we did not come out ready to go and that’s on me."

North Stokes led the Cougars 12-9 after the first quarter, but PC held them to six and eight points in the second and third quarters to take a 40-26 lead heading into the final frame.

"We played excellent defense in the second and third quarters and created our offense out of it. That was the difference," Rakes added. "Our young team is really finding out what it takes to play at the varsity level and we are struggling somewhat with the consistency it takes. I am, however, proud of the small steps we are taking."

Patrick County improves to 5-1 on the year. They'll play another non-district game on Wednesday night against Floyd County at 7 p.m.

PCHS 9 17 14 4 - 44

NSHS 12 6 8 7 - 33

PCHS: L. Quesinberry 2pts, 2rebs, 2assts; A. Epperson 10pts, 5rebs, 3steals; M. Hazard 9pts, 5rebs, 2steals, 4assts; Allanah Mitchell 9pts, 2rebs, 3steals, 2assts; Aniya Penn 8pts, 8rebs, 3steals; K. Wimbush 6pts, 9rebs

3-pointers (1) - A. Mitchell

BOYS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 70, McMichael 60

Javin Hairston scored 26 points and eight Warriors reached the scorebook in a 70-60 win over McMichael in Ridgeway Tuesday night.

McMichael led 29-28 at the half and 45-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

Tyler Johnson added 12 points for the Warriors, and Landon Hall had nine.

Magna Vista snaps a 4-game losing streak with the win to improve to 3-4 on the year. They'll next play in a Christmas tournament at Morehead High School in Eden, North Carolina, starting with a contest against Morehead on December 27 at 7:30 p.m.

MHS 16 13 16 15 - 60

MVHS 20 8 16 26 - 70

MVHS: J. Ford 6; T. Johnson 12; L. Hall 9; TraQuan Hairston 2; N. Bokman 2; J. Hairston 26; X. Carter 6; E. Stockton 7

MMS: B. Elrod 8; M. Wright 23; C. Beck 2; J. Moore 10; A. Wagoner 12; I. Harris 5

Floyd County 73, Bassett 57

A big second half helped Floyd County to a 73-57 win over Bassett at Bassett High School Tuesday night.

The Buffaloes outscored Bassett 40-27 in the second half after leading 33-30 at the break.

Branson Leduc-Mattox led the Bengals with 20 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Tavin Hairston added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Emarious Tinsley rounded out the Bengals double-digit scorers, finishing the night with 10 points, including two 3-pointers.

Bassett was coming off of a 59-38 win over Staunton River at home Monday night.

The Bengals fall to 3-3 on the year. They'll take eight days off before returning to play on December 28 at Fort Chiswell High School where they'll take on Radford High School in a non-district contest. Game time is at 5:30 p.m.

FCHS - 12 21 15 25 - 73

BHS - 13 17 7 20 - 57

BHS: T. Hairston 13; E. Tinsley 10; E. Stokes 7; N. Robertson 2; B. Leduc-Mattox 20; C. Kallam 5

3-pointers (7) - C. Kallam 1; E. Stokes 1; E. Tinsley 2; T. Hairston 3

FCHS: M. Slusher 7; A. Agnew 12; G. Harrington 2; D. Bond 16; J. Swortzel 29; R. Swortzel 5

3-pointers (8) - M. Slusher 1; A. Agnew 3; D. Bond 3; R. Swortzel 1