Area Scores: Patrick County golf finishes 2nd in region; Hagwood wins region title

McCrickard was named First Team All-Region 3D. Williams, Newman, and Ford were named second team.

Also at the Region 3D meet, Bassett shot 333 as a team. The Bengals were led by Troy Carter, who shot 77 to make the First Team All-Region list. Camden Bryant shot 81, Austin Ray shot 86, and Sydney Witcher shot 89. Bryant was named Second Team All-Region.

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, Patrick County 2

It went the distance, but in the end the Bassett volleyball team was able to pull out a Piedmont District win over Patrick County Tuesday in Stuart, 3-2, by scores of 25-10, 25-19, 17-25, 23-25, 15-11.

The Bengals were led by Makayla Rumley (20 kills, five blocks, three aces, 15 digs), Annie Laine (18 kills, three blocks, five digs, eight service points), Zoie Pace (41 assists, three blocks, one kill, five service points, two aces), and Nikki Finney (four kills, eight digs, eight service points).

The Cougars were led by: Suzanne Gonzalez (20 kills, 26 digs, three blocks, two aces),

Lainie Hopkins (33 assists, 12 kills, 11 digs, two aces), Samantha Harris (eight kills, 13 digs, three aces, two blocks), and Kaitlyn Johnson (20 digs, four kills, and three aces).