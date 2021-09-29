Area Scores: Patrick County golf finishes 2nd in region; Hagwood wins region title

GOLF
Patrick County finishes second in Region 2C championship
Jalen Hagwood was the overall medalist to help the Patrick County golf team take second place in the Region 2C golf championship.
Hagwood, a junior, shot 79 to lead the field Monday at Olde Mill Golf Course in Laurel Fork. Olde Mill also hosted the Piedmont District championship last week.
The Cougars shot 349 as a team, 10 strokes behind first place Floyd County.
David Smith shot 85, Wesley Roberson shot 89, and Noah Jessup shot 96 for Patrick County.
The Cougars will again play at Olde Mill on October 12 for the VHSL Class 2 state championship.
Magna Vista barely misses states
The Magna Vista golf team shot 309 as a team, but missed qualifying for states at the Region 3D golf tournament at Draper Valley Golf Club Tuesday in Pulaski.
The Warriors missed out on qualifying for the VHSL Class 3 state tournament by three strokes. Abingdon High School won the team competition, shooting 302, and Hidden Valley was second, shooting 306.
Patrick McCrickard led the Warriors with a 75 on the day, one stroke shy of qualifying for the state tournament. Logan Williams, Mason Newman, and Jaken Ford each shot 78 for MVHS.
McCrickard was named First Team All-Region 3D. Williams, Newman, and Ford were named second team.
Also at the Region 3D meet, Bassett shot 333 as a team. The Bengals were led by Troy Carter, who shot 77 to make the First Team All-Region list. Camden Bryant shot 81, Austin Ray shot 86, and Sydney Witcher shot 89. Bryant was named Second Team All-Region.
VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, Patrick County 2
It went the distance, but in the end the Bassett volleyball team was able to pull out a Piedmont District win over Patrick County Tuesday in Stuart, 3-2, by scores of 25-10, 25-19, 17-25, 23-25, 15-11.
The Bengals were led by Makayla Rumley (20 kills, five blocks, three aces, 15 digs), Annie Laine (18 kills, three blocks, five digs, eight service points), Zoie Pace (41 assists, three blocks, one kill, five service points, two aces), and Nikki Finney (four kills, eight digs, eight service points).
The Cougars were led by: Suzanne Gonzalez (20 kills, 26 digs, three blocks, two aces),
Lainie Hopkins (33 assists, 12 kills, 11 digs, two aces), Samantha Harris (eight kills, 13 digs, three aces, two blocks), and Kaitlyn Johnson (20 digs, four kills, and three aces).
Bassett improves to 11-4 with the win, and 5-1 in the Piedmont District. They'll go back on the road to Martinsville on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Patrick County falls to 7-5 on the year, and 2-3 in the Piedmont District. The Cougars will go on the road to Tunstall on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.
Magna Vista 3, Halifax 1
Magna Vista bounced back from their first loss of the regular season with a 3-1 win over Halifax on Tuesday in Ridgeway.
The Warriors won by scores of 23-25, 25-12, 25-19, 25-14.
Magna Vista fell in a non-district game to Franklin County at home on Monday 3-1, by scores of 23-25, 15-25, 25-22, 22-25. Outside of a tournament, it was the Warriors only loss this season.
On Tuesday, Magna Vista was led by Carlee Ashworth (10 kills, 13 digs, eight service points, two aces), Morgan Smith (24 digs, 17 kills, seven service points, three aces), Emma Hankins (11 kills, two blocks, seven points, four aces), Danielle Draper (28 digs), Summer Stone (38 assists), and Aly Cuthbertson (six kills).
Magna Vista improves to 11-1 with the win, and 7-0 in the Piedmont District. The Warriors will go on the road to Danville on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.