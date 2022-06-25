Area Scores: Patrick County holds off late Martinsville charge for Junior Legion win

Patrick County Post 105 scored in each of the first five innings, and held off a late charge by Martinsville Post 42 for a 9-7 win in Junior Legion baseball action Friday in Stuart.

Patrick County scored one run in the first, two in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth, and two more in the fifth to take a big lead going into the final two innings.

Martinsville put up four in the top of the sixth to attempt a comeback attempt, but PC held Post 42 scoreless in the top of the seventh to hold them off for the win.

Hunter Pendleton was 3-4 to lead Patrick County at the plate. Pendleton add two RBIs and a run. Tucker Swails had a hit and two walks, two RBIs, a run, and a stolen base, and Jayden Wilson was 1-2 with adouble, a walk, a run, and and RBI.

Patrick County had five good pitching performances in the win. Stuart Callahan and Jackson Horton each threw one inning allowing two hits. Callahan struck out two and walked four, and Horton had one strikeout and one walk.

Pendleton threw three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with six strikeouts. Noah Jessup threw one inning and didn't allow an earned run while allowing three hits and two walks with a strikeout.

Gavin Fain got the save, throwing a perfect seventh inning with a strikeout.

Jacob Ryan was 3-5 for Martinsville with two runs scored and a stolen base. Cole Compton was 2-3 with a walk, a run, an RBI, and a stolen base.

Patrick County will take on Mt. Airy Post 123 on Tuesday at Cougar Field in Stuart at 6 p.m.

Post 105 and Post 42 will face off again on Wednesday at Hooker Field at 6 p.m.

Patrick County Post 105 9, Martinsville Post 42 7

Martinsville 210 00 4 0 - 7 8 4

Patrick Co. 121 320 X - 9 7 2

Martinsville: Ryan 3-5, 2R, SB; Gilbert 0-2, 2BB, R; Compton 2-3, BB, R, RBI, SB; B. Peters 1-4, R, 2RBI; N. Barrett 1-2, SB; Montreat 0-1, BB; T. Preston 1-3, BB, 2RBI; A. Montreat 0-3, BB, RBI; M. Barrett 0-3, BB, SB; P. Davis 0-3, BB, 2R; N. Barrett 2IP, 2H, 4R, ER, 4BB; Montreat IP, K; Ryan 1.1IP, 3H, 5R, 2ER, 2BB; Gilbert 1.2IP, 2H, 2K

Patrick County: G. Fain 0-3, BB, R, RBI; J. Horton 0-3, R, RBI; H. Pendleton 3-4, R, 2RBI; T. Swails 1-1, 2BB, R, 2RBI, SB; N. Jessup 1-4; B. Taylor 1-4, 3B; Z. Holt 0-2, R; E. Harris 0-1, BB, 3R; M. Sawyers 0-3, BB; J. Wilson 1-2, 2B, BB, R, RBI; S. Callahan IP, 2H, 2R, 2K, 4BB; J. Horton IP, 2H, R, K, BB; H. Pendleton 3IP, H, 6K, BB; N. Jessup IP, 3H, 4R, 0ER, K, 2BB; G. Fain IP, K

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.