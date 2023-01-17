Area Scores: Patrick County hoops teams sweep Martinsville

BOYS BASKETBALL

Patrick County 56, Martinsville 50

Jai Penn had 29 points and David Smith had a double-digit to help the Patrick County boys basketball team to a 56-50 home win over Martinsville, on Tuesday.

Smith had 13 points and 15 rebounds for PCHS.

Rayshawn Dickerson and Tamarion Siddle led Martinsville with 11 points each, and Caleb Joyce added 10.

Patrick County improves to 7-8 on the year, and 2-5 in Piedmont District play. The Cougars will return home on Wednesday to take on Chatham High School in a non-district game. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Martinsville (6-7, 2-5) will also return home on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. district game against Magna Vista.

MHS 6 - 20 - 10 - 14 --- 50

PCHS 18 - 17 - 12 - 9 --- 56

MHS: Tinsley 6; Dickerson 11; Martin 4; Siddle 11; Preston 4; Jackson 4; Joyce 10

PCHS: Penn 29; Nelson 2; Wimbush 4; Smith 13; Hagwood 3; Jessup 2; Stovall 3

3-pointers - Martinsville 2 (Siddle 1, Joyce 1); Patrick County 2 (Penn 2)

Bassett 59, Magna Vista 51

The Bassett boys basketball team extended its current winning streak to seven games with a 59-51 win over Magna Vista, on Tuesday, in Ridgeway.

The Bengals improve to 10-6 overall, and 7-1 in Piedmont District play. They'll return home on Friday for a PD game against Tunstall at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista (3-11, 0-6) will next travel to Martinsville on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at Martinsville Middle School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Patrick Co. 45, Martinsville 22

The Patrick County girls basketball team picked up a Piedmont District road win, on Tuesday, defeating Martinsville, 45-22, at Martinsville Middle School.

Missy Hazard led PCHS with 13 points. Lilli Cobbler and Aniya Penn added eight each in the win.

Makayla Warren led Martinsville with seven points.

Patrick County improves to 8-7 on the year, and 5-2 in Piedmont District play. The Cougars will next travel to Chatham High School on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.

Martinsville (5-11, 3-6) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

PCHS 13 - 10 - 8 - 14 --- 45

MHS 4 - 4 - 7 - 7 --- 22

MHS: S. Dillard 3; F. Moyer 5; M. Warren 7; V. Moyer 2; R. Williams 5

PCHS: S. Hill 1; J. Moore 4; A. Mitchell 5; A. Penn 8; K. Wimbush 6; M. Hazard 13; L. Cobbler 8

Magna Vista 56, Bassett 28

Three Warriors scored in double-digits to help the Magna Vista girls basketball team to a 56-28 road win over Bassett, on Tuesday, in Piedmont District play.

Samya Williams and DeeDee Giggetts had 12 points each, and Nala Preston added 11 for the Warriors in the win.

Ja'Nashia Gravely had 10 points to lead the Bengals, and Gracie Ratcliff added nine.

Magna Vista improves to 11-5 on the year, and 8-0 in Piedmont District play. They'll next play a district game against G.W.-Danville, on Friday. Tipoff at Magna Vista High School is at 7 p.m.

Bassett (5-9, 4-4) will next travel to Vinton on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. non-district game at William Byrd.

MVHS - 16 - 10 - 14 - 16 --- 56

BHS - 6 - 5 - 12 - 5 --- 28

MVHS: K. Hughes 5; J. Caldwell 2; M. Reynolds 6; N. Preston 11; S. Hairston 6; D. Giggetts 12; M. Moyer 2; S. Williams 12

BHS: E. Phillips 4; J. Gravely 10; E. White 5; G. Ratcliff 9

Carlisle 59, Westover Christian Academy 39

Three Chiefs scored in double-digits to help the Carlisle girls basketball team to a 59-39 win over Westover Christian Academy, on Tuesday, in Danville.

Zarah Gray had 19 points to lead the Chiefs. Ja'la Niblett added 18 points, and Zion Squires had 14 in the win. Gray added eight steals, Niblett had six assists, and Squires had four assists and four steals.

Carlisle's Maxie Garrett added six points and eight steals, and DeAmber Harris had two points, three rebounds, and three steals.

The Chiefs improve to 11-3 on the year with the win. They'll next return home on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. game against Southwest Virginia Academy.