REGION 2C GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

Floyd County 68, Patrick County 39

The Patrick County High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Monday in the Region 2C Tournament quarterfinals. The Cougars fell to Floyd County High School, 68-39.

Senior Missy Hazard led the Cougars with eight points, and added five rebounds, two steals, and three assists in the loss. Aniya Penn added six points and seven rebounds. Kimora Wimbush had six points, five rebounds, and four steals, and Lilly Hazelwood had six points and three rebounds.

"Hats off to Floyd, they are a really good basketball team," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "They have a dominant press and they never stop coming at you. We dug such a hole in the first quarter and were never able to climb out of it.

"With that said, I am proud of our team. We got better at basketball this year."

The Cougars finish the season 14-12.

PCHS 9 - 8 - 11 -11 --- 39

FCHS 19 - 18 - 12 - 19 --- 68

PCHS: Journey Moore 3pts, 1reb, 1steal; C. Gonzalez 1reb, 1asst; L. Fulcher 1pt, 1reb; T. Edwards 3pts, 4rebs; A. Penn 6pts, 7rebs, 1steal, 1asst; E. Clifton 2pts, 2steals, 3assts; L. Hazelwood 6pts, 3rebs; Jaden Moore 1reb, 1steal; K. Wimbush 6pts, 5rebs, 4steals; M. Hazard 8pts, 5rebs, 2steals, 3assts; K. Worley 4pts, 2assts

Chatham 56, Martinsville 34

Defense helped the Chatham High School girls basketball team defeat Martinsville High School on Monday, at CHS, in the quarterfinals of the Region 2C tournament. The Cavaliers won, 56-34.

Martinsville scored just one point in the first quarter and three in the second to go into the half trailing, 29-4.

Makayla Warren led Martinsville with 12 points in the loss. Yoshikoe Moyer added six points, and Mackenzie Hylton and Fonshay Moyer had five each.

Martinsville finishes the season 7-18.

Chatham 9 - 20 - 15 - 12 --- 56

Martinsville 1 - 3 - 14 - 16 --- 34

Chatham: Sydney Ward 19, Kierra Price 8, Duchess Rodgers 8, Tiyara Fitzgerald 7, Jaliyah Word 6, Trinity Brooks 6, Cora Liggon 2

Martinsville: Makayla Warren 12, Yoshi Moyer 6, Makenzie Hylton 5, Fonshay Moyer 5, Shatavia Dillard 4, Rilynne Williams 2