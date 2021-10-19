 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Patrick County picks up 5-set volleyball win over Tunstall
VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Tunstall 2 (Monday)

The Patrick County volleyball team picked up a big Piedmont District win at home Monday, defeating Tunstall in five sets by scores of 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 15-9.

The Cougars were led by: Suzanne Gonzalez (23 kills, 17 digs, two blocks, five aces), Lainie Hopkins (40 assists, 11 kills, two aces), Kaitlyn Johnson (20 digs, eight aces, two assists), and Marissa Bentley (nine kills, two blocks).

Patrick County improves to 11-8 on the year, 5-7 in the Piedmont District. They finished the regular season on Tuesday at home against Halifax County. Results were too late for publication.

BOYS SOCCER

VES 7, Carlisle 0 (Monday)

The Carlisle boys soccer team fell to Virginia Episcopal School by a score of 7-0 on Monday at Smith River Sports Complex.

The Chiefs fall to 5-5 on the year, 4-4 in the VIC conference. They'll finish the regular season at home on Friday against Eastern Mennonite (9-3-2, 4-2).

