Area Scores: Patrick County picks up 5-set win over Magna Vista

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Magna Vista 2 (25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 17-15)

The Patrick County volleyball team picked up a 5-set victory over Magna Vista, in Ridgeway, on Thursday. The Cougars won by scores of 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 22-25, 17-15.

PCHS was led by: Lilly Byers (36 assists, 14 digs, 7 aces), Samantha Harris (16 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces), Marissa Bentley (8 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces), and Journey Moore (25 digs, 3 kills, 4 assists).

The Cougars improve to 9-2 on the year, 3-1 in the Piedmont District. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Martinsville, at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista (6-3, 3-2) will play a tournament at William Byrd High School this weekend.

Bassett 3, Halifax County 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-8)

The Bassett volleyball team picked up a Piedmont District home won over Halifax County, on Thursday, 3-0. The Bengals won by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-8.

Bassett was led by: Annie Laine (11 kills, 13 service points, 3 aces), Cierra Hagwood (6 kills, 1 block), Nikki Finney (4 kills, 5 service points, 2 aces), Zoie Pace (20 assists, 3 kills, 7 digs), and Evan Parnell (11 digs).

The Bengals improve to 6-3 on the year, 4-1 in Piedmont District play. They'll next return home on Tuesday for a non-district contest against Staunton River, at 7 p.m.

Men's Soccer

Daytona State 1, P&HCC 0

The Patrick & Henry Community College men's team fell in a matchup of two nationally ranked teams. The Patriots lost to Daytona State, 1-0, on Saturday, in a neutral site game in South Carolina.

Daytona State was ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA Division I rankings released on September 12. P&HCC was ranked No. 19 in the latest NJCAA Division II rankings.

Daytona State (4-0) scored the eventual game-winner less than 10 minutes into the second half.

The Patriots had a chance to take the lead in the first half when a handball in the box awarded P&HCC a penalty kick, but the attempt was saved by Daytona's keeper.

Martin Morse, a Patrick County High School graduate, had four saves in goal for P&HCC.

P&HCC (6-2-1) will travel to Georgia on Sunday for a 2 p.m. contest against Georgia Military College. GMC (3-2) is currently ranked No. 9 in the NJCAA Division II standings.

College Volleyball

Sandhills CC 3, P&HCC 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-13)

The Patrick & Henry Community College volleyball team fell in a Region X road contest, on Saturday. The Patriots lost to Sandhills Community College, 3-0, by scores of 25-23, 25-18, 25-13.

The Patriots (1-5, 1-3) played a second game on Saturday, against Louisburg College, at Sandhills. Results were too late for publication.

P&HCC will return home this Thursday to take on Davidson-Davie Community College at 6 p.m.