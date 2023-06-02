Region 2C Boys Soccer Semifinals

Glenvar 7, Patrick County 0 (Thursday)

The Patrick County High School boys soccer team fell to Glenvar High School, 7-0, on Thursday in the semifinals of the Region 2C tournament.

Thursday's game was played at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

The Cougars reached the semifinals with a 3-3 penalty kicks win over Martinsville High School in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Patrick County finishes the season 7-12. They'll lose eight seniors off of this year's roster: Peyton Cambron, Armando Cisneros, Daniel Delgado, Tristan Hardy, Pedro Joaquin-Ortega, Hagen Murphy, Luis Ojodeagua, and George Stovall.

Region 2C Girls Soccer Semifinals

Glenvar 8, Patrick County 0 (Thursday)

The Patrick County High School girls soccer team fell to Glenvar High School, 8-0, on Thursday in the semifinals of the Region 2C tournament.

Thursday's game was played at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

The Cougars reached the semifinals with a 6-0 win over Martinsville High School in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Patrick County finishes the season 9-8-3. They'll lose two seniors off of this year's roster: Macy Hall and Chloie Wright.

Region 2C Softball Tournament semifinals

James River 7, Patrick County 1 (Wednesday)

The Patrick County High School softball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Region 2C tournament. The Cougars fell to James River, 7-1, at Botetourt Sports Complex.

With the win, James River improved to 21-1 on the season. The Knights were the No. 1 seed in the region tournament.

McKenzie Holt had two hits with and an RBI for PCHS. Bryley Pike had a double, and Alexis Knight and Samantha Harris each had hits.

Holt pitched 5.1 innings, striking out three. Journey Moore pitched the final 1.2 innings in relief.

With the loss, the Cougars finish the season 13-10. They'll lose five seniors to graduation: Madison Greer, Samantha Harris; Kursten Hylton; Alexis Knight, and Emma Nickelston.