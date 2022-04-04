Area Scores: Patriots track competes at High Point University; Baseball and softball swept over weekend

P&HCC outdoor track travels to High Point University

Six members of the Patrick & Henry Community College outdoor track team set 10 personal records when the team competed at the 2022 VertKlasse Invitational Saturday at High Point University.

Julianna Overby set PRs in the women's 100 meter dash (14.85) and the 200 meter dash (31.08).

On the Patriots men's team, Jake Arnold had a personal best time in the 800 meter run (2:25.90). Tahli Clinton had three PRs in the 100 meter (12.16), 200 meter (24.25), and 400 meter (55.86).

Cameron Easley had his best time in the 200 meter dash (24.76), and ran 12.34 in the 100 meter.

Chase Robertson broke his personal record with a 2:43.43 in the 800 meter run, and Conner Stanley had PRs in the 100 meter (12.53) and 200 meter dashes (25.23).

Patriots baseball drops three to Gaston College

The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball team dropped all three games of a series at Gaston College over the weekend.

Gaston defeated P&HCC 7-4, 4-3 (8 innings) on Saturday, and 9-8 on Sunday in Dallas, North Carolina.

Gaston remains at the top of the Region X Division II West standings with the wins, improving to 30-2 on the year and 20-1 in conference play.

In Game 1, Carlos Amezquita (Santo Domingo, DR) was 2-4 with a run and Brandon Parks (Hampton) was 1-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Drew Harlow (Halifax) took the loss on the mound, throwing four innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and five walks. He struck out five. Bassett High School graduate Drew Fisher threw a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Gaston won Game 2 in a walk-off for a come-from-behind victory. P&HCC scored two runs in the first inning and another in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead. Gaston then scored one in the bottom of the seventh to tie the score and another in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Spencer Rife (Richmond) threw 4.1 innings in the start for P&HCC, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Parks had three walks, an RBI, and a run in the loss.

Gaston took an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of Game 3 on Sunday, and P&HCC responded with four runs of their own in the top of the third. The Rhinos answered with three of their own in the bottom of the third to go up 7-4.

Gaston led 9-6 through five. P&HCC scored one in the sixth and one more in the ninth, but their comeback still came up a run short.

Jonboy Rittenhouse (Scottsville) led the Patriots at the plate going 3-5 with two RBIs. Skylar Saunders (Stuarts Draft) and Matthew Best (Germantown, MD) each had two hits. Saunders added an RBI and a run, and Best also scored a run. Trevor Sheehan (Holly Springs, NC) was 1-3 with two walks, three RBIS and a run and Javian Serrano (Puerto Rico) scored two runs.

P&HCC falls to third in the Region X Division II West standings. They currently sit 18-14, 11-7 in conference play. The Patriots will go back to North Carolina on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. game at Wake Tech.

P&HCC softball drops two games to Louisburg College

After having a scheduled road doubleheader postponed on Saturday, the Patrick & Henry Community College softball team came home on Sunday and dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Louisburg, 7-2 and 8-0.

With the wins, Louisburg remains unbeaten in the Region X Division II standings. The Hurricanes are 23-3 overall and 11-0 in conference play.

Patrick County High School graduate Mackenzie Belcher led the Patriots at the plate in Game 1, going 2-3 with a run.

Madison Lemons (Stokesdale, NC) started Game 1 on the pitching mound for P&HCC, throwing four innings and allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

The Patriots struggled at the plate in Game 2, finishing the 5-inning contest with just one hit courtesy of Savannah McDaniel (Lexington).

Summer Anderson (Madison Co.) threw all five innings of Game 2 for P&HCC, allowing eight runs, four earned, on eight hits with two strikeouts.

P&HCC was supposed to play a doubleheader at Southwest Virginia on Saturday, but those games were rescheduled for this upcoming Sunday.

The Patriots fall to 20-10 on the year and 11-3 in Region X Division II play. P&HCC currently sits fifth in the conference standings. They'll return home on Wednesday for a doubleheader against Pitt Community College beginning at 2 p.m.

Gilbert throws no-hitter to help Bassett to win over Martinsville

Bassett High School pitcher Jacob Gilbert struck out 12 in a 5-inning no-hitter to help the Bengals to a 20-1 win over Martinsville High School at Hooker Field on Thursday.

Gilbert allowed just one unearned run and walked one in the win. The junior was also 2-4 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored.

Hunter Whitlow led the Bengals at the plate, going 4-5 with four RBIs and a run in the win. Cade Varner was 3-4 with four runs and two RBIs, Gauge Hairston was 1-3 with three RBIs and a run, and Landon Harbour was 1-3 with three runs and an RBI.

Bassett (3-5-1, 1-1-1) will return home on Tuesday for a Piedmont District contest against Tunstall (6-0, 1-0) beginning at 5 p.m.

Martinsville (0-6, 0-2) was back at home on Monday for a non-district game against Floyd County. Results were too late for publication. The Bulldogs will go on the road to Halifax County High School on Tuesday for a PD game at 5 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

