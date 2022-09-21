Area Scores: PC volleyball sweeps Martinsville

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick County 3, Martinsville 0 (25-20, 25-11, 25-7)

The Patrick County volleyball team defeated Martinsville, in Stuart, on Tuesday in straight sets, 25-20, 25-11, 25-7.

The Cougars were led by: Samantha Harris (15 kills and 6 aces), Lilly Byers (26 assists and 7 aces), Madi Heath (5 kills), and Kaylee Towler (5 digs, 3 aces and 3 kills).

PCHS improves to 10-2 on the year, and 4-1 in Piedmont District play. They'll next go on the road to Halifax County High School on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.

Martinsville (2-8, 0-5) will also go on the road, on Thursday, to G.W-Danville for a 7 p.m. game.

Mecklenburg County 3, Magna Vista 0

The Magna Vista volleyball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Tuesday, falling to Mecklenburg County, 3-0.

The Warriors (8-6, 3-3) will go back on the road on Thursday for a rivalry game at Bassett High School. Game time is at 7 p.m.