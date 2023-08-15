Piedmont District golf teams opened the season on Tuesday with a district-wide match at Tuscarora Country Club, in Danville.
The match was hosted by Tunstall High School.
Halifax County High School took home the win after shooting 324 as a team. Halifax’s Lukas Newton was the overall medalist after shooting 76 on the day.
Mecklenburg County High School (333) finished second and Magna Vista (345) finished third.
Full results from the match are listed below.
Piedmont District Golf Match No. 1
Tuesday at Tuscarora Country Club
Danville
Halifax County—324
Logan Chappell 92
Logan Clark 92
JD Cunningham 81
Jack Morgan 82
Brian Cole 85
Lukas Newton 76
Mecklenburg County—333
Cameron Shriver 80
Taylor Seamans 88
Jackson Allgood 83
Gage Jones 82
Slate George 98
Eli Walker 109
Magna Vista—345
Logan Williams 82
Luke Gardner 78
Landon Hall 89
Austin Montiref 102
Jaken Ford 96
Ethan Montrief 96
Tunstall—364
Jordan Powell 84
Colton Payne 85
Patrick Snow 104
Tesla Vargas 96
Shaffer Boles 110
Luke Snow 99
Bassett—389
Isaac Rodgers 82
Tate Jones 102
Keaton Martin 97
Noah Harper 108
Nate Nelson 119
Hayden Robertson 115
Martinsville
Tyler Carr 120
Abby Haskew 120
Gabriel Davis 126
G.W.-Danville
Ella Payne 103