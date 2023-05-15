The Piedmont District Tournaments for baseball, softball, and soccer all began on Monday. Here are local results from the tournaments’ first round contests.

BASEBALL

Magna Vista 6, Mecklenburg County 1

The Magna Vista baseball team scored four runs in the first inning and one more in the second on the way to a 6-1 home win over Mecklenburg County High School on Monday in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.

Caleb Denton and Jaylen Frazier were both 2-3 to lead Magna Vista at the plate. Denton added two runs and an RBI, and Frazier had one run and one RBI.

Brayden Wilson added two runs for MVHS, and Blaine Peters had two RBIs and a run.

Denton also picked up the win on the mound, throwing four hitless innings, walking two and striking out six. Peters and Nicholas Barrett each threw one one-hit scoreless inning in relief.

The Warriors now move on to the tournament semifinals, which will be played on Wednesday. Their opponent and the location of the game are still to be determined.

MCHS 000 000 1 – 1 2 0

MVHS 410 010 X – 6 9 1

Magna Vista hitters: B. Wilson 1-1, BB, HBP, 2R, 2SB; C. Denton 2-3, 2B, 2R, RBI; P. Davis 1-3, RBI; B. Peters 1-3, 2B, R, 2RBI; J. Frazier 2-3, 2B, R, RBI; T. Powell 1-3, SB; L. Moore 1-2, BB, SB

Magna Vista pitchers: C. Denton (W) 4IP, 2BB, 6K; B. Peters IP, H, K; N. Barrett IP, H; J. Martin IP, R, 2BB, K

SOFTBALL

Patrick County 5, Tunstall 2

Lilly Hazelwood hit a three RBI inside-the-park home run in the top of the seventh innings for the game-winning runs in Patrick County High School's win over Tunstall on Monday in the first round of the Piedmont District Softball Tournament.

Tunstall led, 2-1, going into the final inning of Monday's game, which was played at THS.

The home run was Hazelwood's only hit of the game. Kylee Gusler had a triple and scored a run for the Cougars. Samantha Harris added a single, a walk, and an RBI.

With the win, the Cougars move on to the tournament semifinals on Wednesday. Opponent, location, and time are to be determined.

PCHS 000 010 4 - 5 6 2

THS 010 001 0 - 2 1 2

Patrick County hitters: J. Moore 1-4, RBI, SB; A. Knight 0-3, BB, R; L. Hazelwood 1-4, HR, 3RBI, SB; M. Holt 1-3, 2B; S. Harris 1-3, BB, RBI, SB; K. Gusler 1-2, 3B, R; M. Greer 1-3, R

Magna Vista 9, Bassett 7

The Magna Vista softball team opened the Piedmont District Tournament with a road win over their rivals on Monday. The Warriors defeated Bassett High School, 9-7.

The Warriors will next play the semifinals of the tournament on Wednesday. Location and opponent are to be determined.

Bassett will now await seeding in the upcoming Region 3D tournament, scheduled to begin next week.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, G.W.-Danville 0

Seven different Warriors scored to help the Magna Vista boys soccer team to an 8-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Monday in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.

Monday's game was played at MV's home field of Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

The Warriors are the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

Carlos Ramirez tallied two goals to lead MVHS. Eduardo Perez-Sandoval had a goal and an assist. Other players scoring a goal were Alex Reyes, D'Angelo Tellez-Jaimes, Jaxon Britton, Brandon Hall, and Alfredo Carillo.

Gustavo Vera-Carillo, Yahir Mora, and Bryan Vazquez each had one assist, and Nathanial Pearson had two saves in goal for the shutout.

The Warriors resume play on Wednesday night at SRSC in the tournament semifinals. Kickoff for the game will be at 6 p.m. They take on the winner of Martinsville/Halifax County, who played on Monday.

Bassett 3, Mecklenburg County 0

Hugo Tallon, Demerius Lynch, and Casey Ferguson each scored a goal to help the Bassett High School boys soccer team to a 3-0 home win over Mecklenburg County High School on Monday in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.

Bassett is the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Riley Evans had two assists for the Bengals in the win. Ethan Zangari had one assist, and Alex Hernandez had one save in goal.

The Bengals will next take on No. 3 seed Tunstall in the semifinals on Wednesday at SRSC. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 8, G.W.-Danville 0

Ava Walker had four goals to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Monday in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.

Monday's game was played at the Warriors home field at SRSC.

Alondra Vera added two goals and two assists for the Warriors. Baylie Coleman had one goal and four assists, and Sophie Kendall also had a goal.

Magna Vista, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, will return home on Wednesday for the tournament semifinals. Opponent and time are to be determined.

Halifax County 5, Bassett 0

The Bassett High School girls soccer team fell to Halifax County High School, 5-0, in South Boston on Monday in the first round of the Piedmont District Tournament.

With the loss, the Bengals now await seeding in the upcoming Region 3D Tournament, scheduled to begin next week.