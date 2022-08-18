Area Scores: Results of Piedmont District golf match No. 3

The Halifax County High School golf team picked up a win on its home course on Wednesday, shooting 310 as a team for a third victory in three Piedmont District regular season golf matches.

Halifax's JD Cunningham was the overall medalist, shooting 72 on the day. Magna Vista's Patrick McCrickard and Mecklenburg County's Taylor Seamans tied for second, both shooting 78.

Mecklenburg finished second after shooting 319 as a team. Magna Vista finished third with a 320 as a team, and Patrick County shot 329 to finish fourth.

The match was played at Greens Folly Golf Course in South Boston. It was originally scheduled to be played on Monday, but was postponed due to inclement weather.

Full results from the match are listed below:

Piedmont District Golf Match No. 3

Wednesday at Greens Folly Golf Course

1st - Halifax County (310)

- JD Cunningham 72 (overall medalist)

- Lukas Newton 81

- Jack Morgan 79

- Will Long 86

- Zac Rhodes 80

- Hayden Platzke 79

2nd - Mecklenburg County (319)

- Cameron Shriver 85

- Jackson Allgood 79

- Taylor Seamans 78

- Barrett Digh 91

- Gage Jones 79

- Ellett Love 83

3rd - Magna Vista (320)

- Patrick McCrickard 78

- Logan Williams 80

- Luke Gardner 81

- Kailei Minter 93

- Jaken Ford 81

- Landon Hall 87

4th - Patrick County (329)

- Wesley Roberson 79

- Jalen Hagwood 80

- Jordan Harris 84

- Chance Corns 86

- Kylee Joyce 86

- Lauren Worley 87

5th - Tunstall (381)

- Jordan Powell 88

- Tesla Vargas 97

- Cole Abercrombie 112

- Shaffer Boles 100

- Jackson Jones 96

- Andrew Lavinder 116

6th - Martinsville (443)

Bassett

- Camden Bryant 88

- Tate Jones 85

G.W.-Danville

- Ella Payne 83

- Dylan Gluhareff 87

- Maggie Weller 124

Correction

In Sunday's Magna Vista golf preview story, the Bulletin incorrectly named the members of the Warriors golf team. The Warriors roster is listed below.

Seniors:

Ty Hairston

Kolin Kovack

Patrick McCrickard

Kailei Minter

Juniors:

Jaken Ford

Landon Hall

Logan Mason

Micah Pinnix

Sophomores:

Luke Gardner

Austin Montrief

Ethan Montrief

Logan Williams