Area Scores: Seven Bengals finish top-10 in PD cross country meets
Bassett's Sienna Bailey won the girls varsity race, one of five Bengals to finish in the top 10 of Tuesday's Piedmont District Regular Season Cross Country Meet No. 3 at Halifax County High School.

Bailey ran 21:05.95 in her victory. Bassett's Alheli Ramos-Garcia finished third with a time of 24:25.97. Zoe Kinkema (25:09.03) was fifth, Amanda Goad (26:15.56) was seventh, and Claire Howe (26:26.73) was ninth. 

Patrick County's Sadie Martin also came away with a top-10 finish, coming in eighth with a time of 26:21.00.

Michael Foley was the highest finishing Bengal in the boys varsity race, coming in fourth with a time of 20:08.65.

Patrick County's Riley Brim finished sixth in the boys race with a time of 20:20.56.

Full results from the meet are listed below.

Piedmont District Meet No. 3
Hosted by Halifax County High School
Wednesday
Boys Varsity 5K Results
Place/Name/Team/Time
1 Hearp, Charles Tunstall 17:38.83
2 van Opstal, Will Halifax County 19:45.72
3 Kirkhart, Ethan Halifax County 19:45.81
4 Foley, Michael Bassett 20:08.65
5 Jones, Jalyn George Washington 20:09.84
6 Brim, Riley Patrick County 20:20.56
7 Snow, Jackson Tunstall 20:24.64
8 Pool, Justin Halifax County 20:27.47
9 Barnett, Ben Tunstall 20:31.33
10 Flores, Benjamin Bassett 20:34.01
11 Diaz, Edwin The Mexic Tunstall 20:43.58
12 Hearp, Nikolas Tunstall 20:53.94
13 Morrison, Nathan Bassett 21:10.70
14 Lopez, Oliver Bassett 21:29.27
15 Gonzalez, Jc Tunstall 22:00.46
16 Smith, Chase Bassett 22:02.68
17 Midkiff, Henry Halifax County 22:04.78
18 Roldan, Ethan Bassett 22:27.66
19 Hungerland, Charlie George Washington 22:42.45
20 Overby, William Patrick County 23:17.49
21 Simpson, Preston Halifax County 23:25.22
22 Hudgins, Erik Halifax County 23:36.07
23 Hernandez, Brandon Martinsville 23:54.52
24 Ronan, Daniel George Washington 24:37.41
25 Howell, Ethan Tunstall 24:48.84
26 Cassada, Luke Tunstall 25:03.48
27 Lopez, Johnny Bassett 25:07.41
28 Grogan, Cole Tunstall 25:10.66
29 Hubbard, Riley Patrick County 25:13.65
30 Foley, Brett Patrick County 26:16.28
31 Ramirez, Cristian George Washington 26:20.17
32 Overby, Ryan George Washington 26:24.59
33 Murrillo Villanueva, Hector Martinsville 26:33.72
34 Christian, Xavier Tunstall 27:16.57
35 Nguyen, John Martinsville 28:39.34
36 Spence, Skyler Martinsville 28:40.03
37 Axel, Ramierz Magna Vista 28:40.76
38 Younger, Dallas Tunstall 30:02.87
39 Paredes, Naun Martinsville 31:05.28
40 Light, Landon Tunstall 31:33.83
41 Fitzgerald, Sean Tunstall 32:16.13
42 Broadnax, Bryson Magna Vista 32:16.31
43 Surherland, Dakota Tunstall 32:51.85
44 Johnson, Luke Tunstall 33:35.23
45 McKinney, Shelton Tunstall 34:43.20
Event #2 GIRLS 5Km Run
Place Name Team Mark
1 Bailey, Sienna Bassett 21:05.95
2 Hearp, Sophia Tunstall 21:49.75
3 Ramos-Garcia, Alheli Bassett 24:25.97
4 Bishop, Bethani Halifax County 24:50.06
5 Kinkema, Zoe Bassett 25:09.03
6 Eades, Abby Tunstall 25:22.78
7 Goad, Amanda Bassett 26:15.56
8 Martin, Sadie Patrick County 26:21.00
9 Howe, Claire Bassett 26:26.73
10 Wenzel, Lydia Halifax County 26:43.54
11 Crenshaw, Morgan Halifax County 27:04.75
12 Dalton, Brittany Tunstall 28:12.12
13 Salley, Mallory Halifax County 28:42.55
14 Cruz, Brittany Bassett 28:58.19
15 Edwards, Destiney George Washington 29:58.94
16 Calahan, Alyssa Patrick County 30:49.69
17 Irby, Ashley Halifax County 30:59.25
18 Qunitero, Briana Tunstall 31:12.73
19 Walton, Maddison Tunstall 31:24.86
20 Towler, Kayleigh Tunstall 31:45.70
21 Newby, Alayna Halifax County 31:48.57
22 Mays, Khamauri Tunstall 32:07.43
23 Tarply, Makiah Tunstall 32:12.22
24 Ramirez, Kirstan George Washington 32:13.98
25 Williams, Zakiyah George Washington 32:36.94
26 Frias-Alvarez, Analuisa Magna Vista 32:55.77
27 Parham, Jaci Halifax County 33:23.17
28 Hall, Jenna Halifax County 33:52.34
29 Barker, Sophia Tunstall 34:21.83
30 Cassada, Halle Tunstall 34:30.34
31 Roldan, Angie Bassett 36:01.02
32 Price, Brooklyn Tunstall 36:28.72
33 Lewis, Elizabeth Tunstall 36:41.61
34 Thomas, Kira Tunstall 37:43.71
35 Santiago, Annette Bassett 38:34.50
36 Shipe, Payne Bassett 38:41.53
37 Scales, Brianna Magna Vista 38:51.98
38 Shively, Karlee Bassett 41:57.82
39 Ferraro, Adrianna Tunstall 46:08.94
40 Eanes, Ashby Tunstall 46:21.00
41 Myers, Julee Tunstall 49:51.88
42 Gato, Sarah Tunstall 50:10.69
