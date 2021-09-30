Area Scores: Seven Bengals finish top-10 in PD cross country meets

Bassett's Sienna Bailey won the girls varsity race, one of five Bengals to finish in the top 10 of Tuesday's Piedmont District Regular Season Cross Country Meet No. 3 at Halifax County High School.

Bailey ran 21:05.95 in her victory. Bassett's Alheli Ramos-Garcia finished third with a time of 24:25.97. Zoe Kinkema (25:09.03) was fifth, Amanda Goad (26:15.56) was seventh, and Claire Howe (26:26.73) was ninth.

Patrick County's Sadie Martin also came away with a top-10 finish, coming in eighth with a time of 26:21.00.

Michael Foley was the highest finishing Bengal in the boys varsity race, coming in fourth with a time of 20:08.65.

Patrick County's Riley Brim finished sixth in the boys race with a time of 20:20.56.

Full results from the meet are listed below.

Piedmont District Meet No. 3

Hosted by Halifax County High School

Wednesday

Boys Varsity 5K Results

Place/Name/Team/Time

1 Hearp, Charles Tunstall 17:38.83

2 van Opstal, Will Halifax County 19:45.72