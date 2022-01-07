Area Scores: Stuart, Davis lead Carlisle boys basketball to win over McMichael

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlisle 82, McMichael 76 (Wednesday)

Four different Chiefs scored 16 or more points to help Carlisle to an 82-76 home win over McMichael Wednesday night.

KJ Stuart led the Chiefs with 22 points. Jaden Davis added 20 points, including all five of Carlisle's made 3-pointers. Colin Cunningham and Nick Tarpley had 16 points each, and Syier Fountain rounded out the scoring with eight points.

Carlisle led 41-34 at the half and 56-43 after three quarters.

The Chiefs improve to 2-6 on the year. They'll next go on the road to Roanoke Catholic on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

McMichael 14 20 9 33 - 76

Carlisle 22 19 15 24 - 82

Carlisle: K. Stuart 22; J. Davis 20; C. Cunningham 16; N. Tarpley 16; S. Fountain 8

Bassett 62, Staunton River 32 (Thursday)

The Bassett boys basketball team won its second game this week with a decisive 62-32 non-district road win over Staunton River Thursday night.

The Bengals improve to 5-5 on the year with the win. They were back on the road Thursday for a Piedmont District rivalry match against Martinsville Friday night. Results were too late for publication.