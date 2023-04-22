BOYS TENNIS

Magna Vista 8, Bassett 1

The Magna Vista boys tennis team stayed unbeaten on the year with an 8-1 road win over Bassett High School on Friday.

Full results from the match are listed below.

Magna Vista (10-0, 8-0) will return home on Monday to take on Halifax County High School at 4:30 p.m.

Bassett (6-5) will take on Patrick County High School on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Singles

Parker Hardy (BHS) def. Carson Harper (MVHS), 8-3

Luke Gardner (MVHS) def. Jack Glenn (BHS), 8-4

Caleb Lynch (MVHS) def. Sammy Stanley (BHS), 8-2

Gage Carter (MVHS) def. T.J. Mills (BHS), 9-7

Josh Luther (MVHS) def. Tegan Collins (BHS), 8-2

Patrick McCrickard (MVHS) def. Malaki Mitchell (BHS), 8-2

Doubles

Gardner/Lynch (MVHS) def. Hardy/Glenn (BHS), 8-1

Luther/Bear Priddy (MVHS) def. Stanley/Mills (BHS), 8-5

Carter/McCrickard (MVHS) def. Mitchell/Ace Prevette (BHS), 8-1

GIRLS SOCCER

Magna Vista 10, Halifax County 0

Ava Walker scored five goals, her third straight game with at least three goals, to help the Magna Vista girls soccer team to a 10-0 road win over Halifax County High on Friday.

Walker added an assist in the win. Camille Underwood had two goals and one assist. Alondra Vera had a goal and three assists. Baylie Coleman had a goal and two assists, and Skylar Hopkins also had a goal for the Warriors.

Kelsey Reece and Sophie Kendall had one assist each, and Xitllali Mena had three saves.

Magna Vista (9-1, 8-0) will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game.

Patrick County 1, Bassett 0

The Patrick County High School girls soccer team got the one goal they needed in a 1-0 victory over Bassett High School on Friday in Stuart.

The Cougars improve to 5-3-3 on the year, and 5-2-1 in Piedmont District play. They'll return home on Tuesday to take on Tunstall High School at 6 p.m.

Bassett (2-6, 2-5) will return home on Monday for a 7 p.m. game against Halifax County High School.

SOFTBALL

Bassett 5, Patrick County 3

The Bassett High School softball team went on the road to Stuart and came home with a 5-3 win over Patrick County High School on Friday.

Journey Moore pitched five innings for Patrick County, and McKenzie Holt threw the final two. They combined for seven strike outs.

Alexis Knight had two hits for the Cougars, and Samantha Harris had 2 RBIs. Holt reached base all three at bats.

Patrick County (8-6, 2-3) will next travel to Tunstall High School on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. game.

Bassett (8-3, 4-1) will return home on Monday for a non-district contest against Dan River.

Halifax County 11, Magna Vista 1

The Magna Vista softball team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Friday, falling to Halifax County High School, 11-1.

The Warriors (2-10, 0-6) will travel to Chatham High School on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. non-district game.

BOYS SOCCER

Magna Vista 3, Halifax County 1

The Magna Vista boys soccer team defeated Halifax County High School, 3-1, on Friday night in South Boston.

After falling behind 1-0 less than 10 minutes into the match, the Warriors stormed back to lead 2-1 before halftime on goals by Eduardo Perez-Sandoval and Carlos Ramirez.

In the second half, Gael Ortega fed Gustavo Vera-Carillo along the touch line to get the assist when Vera-Carillo put the ball into the back of the net.

Nathanial Pearson had three saves in goal for the Warriors.

With the win, Magna Vista improves to 10-0 overall, and 8-0 in the Piedmont District. The Warriors return to the pitch in Danville on Tuesday night when they take on G.W.-Danville at Dan Daniels Park at 6 p.m.

Bassett 3, Patrick Co. 2

Casey Ferguson scored the game-winning run in the 60th minute to help the Bassett High School boys soccer team to a 3-2 road win over Patrick County High School on Friday.

Hector Maya had two goals for the Bengals. Alex Hernandez had three saves in goal.

Bassett (6-2, 5-2) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. game.

Patrick County (4-7, 2-5) will travel to Tunstall High School on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game.

BASEBALL

Covenant 9, Carlisle 6

The Carlisle School baseball team dropped a road contest on Friday, falling to Covenant, 9-6.

Ian Martin had a home run and finished the night with two runs and three RBIs for the Chiefs. Casey Thomas was 3-3 with a run and an RBI.

Styles Geramita threw a complete game for Carlisle, allowing two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out four.

The Chiefs (6-5, 3-3) will next travel to Mayodan, N.C. on Wednesday to take on McMichael High School. First pitch is at 6 p.m.

Carlisle 012 220 01 - 6 9 7

Covenant 205 002 X - 9 10 1

Carlisle hitters: Terrance Hairston 1-4, R, RBI, SB; Ian Martin 1-3, BB, HR, 2R, 3RBI; Bryson Brady 1-4, R; Cole Scarce 1-3, BB; Styles Geramita 1-4; Casey Thomas 3-3, R, RBI; Tyler Spencer 1-3, 2B, R

Carlisle pitchers: Styles Geramita 6IP, 10H, 9R, 2ER, 4K

Halifax County 4, Magna Vista 0

The Halifax County High School baseball shut out Magna Vista, 4-0, on Friday in South Boston.

Brayden Wilson, Simeon Moore, and Blaine Peters had one hit each for the Warriors. Luke Haynes threw 5.2 innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on eight hits with eight strikeouts.

Magna Vista (7-6, 4-3) will go back on the road on Monday to Chatham High School for a 5:30 p.m. non-district contest.

MVHS 000 000 0 - 0 3 4

HCHS 000 211 X - 4 8 1

Magna Vista hitters: Brayden Wilson 1-3, SB; Simeon Moore 1-3; Blaine Peters 1-3, SB

Magna Vista pitchers: Luke Haynes 5.2IP, 8H, 4R, ER, 8K; Dylan Johnson 0.1IP

BOYS SOCCER

Martinsville 4, G.W.-Danville 3 (Thursday)

Andy Garcia had two goals to lead the Martinsville High School boys soccer team to a 4-3 home win over G.W.-Danville on Thursday.

Garcia added an assist in the win. Josue Garcia had one goal and two assists, and Keandre Beal had a goal for the Bulldogs.

Ludwin Lopez Chavez had eight saves in goal for MHS.

The Bulldogs (4-5, 3-5) will return home on Tuesday to take on Bassett High School at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

G.W.-Danville 1, Martinsville 0 (Thursday)

The Martinsville High School girls soccer team dropped a Piedmont District road contest on Thursday, falling to G.W.-Danville, 1-0.

The Bulldogs (2-7-1) will travel to Dan River High School on Monday for a non-district game beginning at 5:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Morehead 7, Martinsville 2 (Thursday)

The Martinsville High School boys tennis team traveled to North Carolina on Friday, but were unable to come back to Virginia with a win. The Bulldogs fell to Morehead High School, 7-2.

Martinsville (1-8) will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Monday for a 4:30 p.m. match.

Covenant 9, Carlisle 0 (Thursday)

The Carlisle School boys tennis team fell to Covenant, 9-0, on Thursday at Chatmoss Country Club.

The Chiefs (0-3) will next travel to Lynchburg on Monday to take on Virginia Episcopal at 4:30 p.m.