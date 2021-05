Area Scores

BASEBALL

Carlisle 4, Northwest Guilford 2

Carlisle's baseball team won their season finale at home Thursday behind a complete game on the mound by Colin Cunningham.

Cunningham didn't allow an earned run and only allowed four hits in the win. He struck out five and walked one.

Conner Plaster was 2-3 at the plate with a double, two runs scored, and an RBI. Seniors Addison Clark and Garret Kangas scored to other two Chiefs runs. Easton Lamy had a hit and an RBI, and Terrance Hairston added an RBI.

The Chiefs (12-2) will play in the VIC tournament on Thursday at home. Opponent is to be determined.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bassett 7, Patrick County 0 (Wednesday)

Bassett's girls tennis team swept Patrick County at home Wednesday to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Bassett went back on the road to G.W.-Danville on Thursday. Results were too late for publication.

Patrick County (1-5) went back on the road to Magna Vista on Thursday. Results were too late for publication.

Full results from Wednesday's match are listed below: