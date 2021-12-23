Area Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Floyd County 51, Patrick County 47: After holding Patrick County to fewer than 10 points in each of third and fourth quarters, Floyd County was able to pull away late for a 51-47 win over the Cougars in Stuart Wednesday night.

Floyd led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter, but PC bounced back in the second to take a 32-29 lead at the half.

“A really good high school basketball game. I was really proud of my kids tonight,” said Patrick County coach Donny Rakes in an email. “They weren’t intimidated against a really good Floyd County team. That’s a big step for a very inexperienced team.

“They (Floyd County) press you and come at you all night. I thought we handled that fairly well. It was really a game of two halves. As well as we played in the first half, we just couldn’t make the big shot in second.”

Abigail Epperson led Patrick County with 16 points, and added six rebounds. Missy Hazard had a team-high seven rebounds, and added 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Allanah Mitchell had seven points, and Aniya Penn had a team-high seven rebounds.

“We put ourselves in position to win a basketball game. I’ll take that,” Rakes added. “We played hard, just came up a little short.”

Patrick County falls to 5-2 on the year. They’ll take time off for the holidays and return to play on January 4 for a game at Magna Vista at 7 p.m.

Staunton River 63, Bassett 32: Bassett dropped a non-district home game against Staunton River Wednesday night, falling to the Eagles 63-32.

Sydney Witcher led the Bengals with 12 points.

Jeni Levine had a game-high 24 points for Staunton River.

Bassett falls to 2-7 on the year. They’ll return home on December 30 for another non-district game against James River at 6 p.m.