Area Scores

It was an emotional senior night for the Patrick County girls basketball, and it was a senior who led the way for the Cougars in a 54-53 overtime win over Martinsville Wednesday night.

Senior Abigail Epperson had a double-double to lead Patrick County, finishing the night with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and six steals.

Missy Hazard added 14 points and six rebounds and Samantha Harris had seven points.

"What an emotional, tense win on senior night for our kids," Patrick County coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "Honestly our focus was not the best to start the game. This game was dedicated to our seniors and the work they have put in over the years, and we kind of forgot we had to play a game. Once our focus returned we were in a real battle. Great atmosphere and a great basketball game."

PC led ​27-17 at the half. Martinsville cut into the lead by scoring 20 points in the third, and the score was tied 37-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

Zaniyah Moyer led Martinsville with 22 points. Caira Valentine and Fonshay Moyer had 15 each.

Patrick County improves to 11-6 with the win, and 7-4 in the Piedmont District. The Cougars will finish the regular season on Friday at home against Magna Vista. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Martinsville falls to 5-12, 4-7 in the PD. They returned home on Thursday for a non-district game against Dan River. The Bulldogs will finish the regular season at home on Friday against Halifax County at 6 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bassett 52, G.W.-Danville 43 (Tuesday)

The Bassett boys basketball team won its fourth straight game Tuesday, and climbed above .500 in the Piedmont District with a 52-43 win over G.W.-Danville in Danville.

Sophomore Branson Leduc-Mattox had a game-high 20 points for Bassett, and Jacob Gilbert added 10.

Bassett 46, Franklin County 43 (Wednesday)

Bassett added to it's winning streak with a 46-43 win over Franklin County Wednesday at Bassett High School.

The Bengals improve to 11-10 with the win. They finished the regular season at home on Thursday against rival Magna Vista. Results were too late for publication.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Magna Vista 71, Halifax County 68 (2 OT) (Tuesday)

​Magna Vista outlasted Halifax County in double overtime Tuesday, 71-68, to stay unbeaten in the Piedmont District.

Warriors senior TaNashia Hairston led the way with 28 points. Jamina Hairston added 15 points and Mya Moyer had 13 to give Magna Vista a trio of players in double digits. Deedee Giggetts added seven points in the win.

Magna Vista improves to 17-2 with the win, and 10-0 in the Piedmont District. The Warriors will finish the regular season with two PD games. They'll take on Bassett at home on Thursday and travel to Patrick County on Friday. Both games are at 7 p.m.

Martinsville 56, Tunstall 26 (Tuesday)

Zaniyah Moyer and Caira Valentine had 12 points each to help Martinsville to a 56-26 win over Tunstall Tuesday.

Fonshay Moyer and Zyreonia Patterson added eight points each for the Bulldogs in the win.

Martinsville improved to 5-11 overall, 4-6 in the PD with the win.

G.W.-Danville 49, Bassett 36 (Tuesday)

Bassett girls basketball team dropped a Piedmont District home game to G.W-Danville Tuesday, 49-36.

Bassett fell to

The Bengals went on the road to Magna Vista to finish the regular season on Thursday. Results were too late for publication.