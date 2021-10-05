Area Scores

VOLLEYBALL
Bassett 3, William Byrd 1 (Monday)
The Bassett volleyball team avenged an early season loss to William Byrd with a 3-1 victory over the Terriers Monday at Bassett High School, by scores of 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 28-26.
Makayla Rumley led the Bengals with 23 kills, seven blocks, six service points, three aces, and 13 digs. Annie Laine added 13 kills, three blocks, two service points, and eight digs, and Zoie Pace had 37 assists, one kill, one block, 16 service points, five aces, and nine digs.
Bassett improves to 12-2 on the year. They'll return home on Thursday for a Piedmont District contest against G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.
Patrick County 3, Dan River 0 (Monday)
The Patrick County volleyball team picked up a non-district win in Stuart Monday night, defeating Dan River in three sets by scores of 25-11, 25-16, 25-20.
The Cougars were led by: Lainie Hopkins (33 assists, five kills, six digs), Suzanne Gonzalez (14 kills, eight digs, one block), Kaitlyn Johnson (10 digs, two aces), Samantha Harris (six kills, eight aces), and Kaylee Towler (nine kills)
Patrick County improves to 8-6 on the year. They went on the road to G.W.-Danville on Tuesday. Results were too late for publication.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bassett's Bailey, Carlisle's Doughton finish top 15 at Hagan Stone XC Classic.
The Bassett and Carlisle cross country teams competed at the Hagan Stone Cross Country Classic over the weekend, with two varsity runners finishing in the top 15.
Bassett's Sienna Bailey finished 14th overall in the girls varsity 5K race with a time of 20:20.08. Carlisle's Piper Doughton was 15th in the girls 5K, finishing with a time of 20:22.
The meet was held in Pleasant Garden, North Carolina.
In the men's 8K race, Patrick & Henry Community College sophomore Jake Arnold finished 25th with a time of 39:42.84.
Full varsity results for Bassett, Carlisle, and P&HCC are listed below: