Area Scores

VOLLEYBALL

Bassett 3, William Byrd 1 (Monday)

The Bassett volleyball team avenged an early season loss to William Byrd with a 3-1 victory over the Terriers Monday at Bassett High School, by scores of 25-20, 15-25, 25-22, 28-26.

Makayla Rumley led the Bengals with 23 kills, seven blocks, six service points, three aces, and 13 digs. Annie Laine added 13 kills, three blocks, two service points, and eight digs, and Zoie Pace had 37 assists, one kill, one block, 16 service points, five aces, and nine digs.

Bassett improves to 12-2 on the year. They'll return home on Thursday for a Piedmont District contest against G.W.-Danville at 7 p.m.

Patrick County 3, Dan River 0 (Monday)

The Patrick County volleyball team picked up a non-district win in Stuart Monday night, defeating Dan River in three sets by scores of 25-11, 25-16, 25-20.

The Cougars were led by: Lainie Hopkins (33 assists, five kills, six digs), Suzanne Gonzalez (14 kills, eight digs, one block), Kaitlyn Johnson (10 digs, two aces), Samantha Harris (six kills, eight aces), and Kaylee Towler (nine kills)