Athlete and business owner: Magna Vista 3-sport star Finley Underwood runs clothing brand off the field

Finley Underwood’s interest in fashion stems from the idea of exclusivity.

Now, the Magna Vista senior has one of the most exclusive clothing companies in Henry County.

Underwood has known for a long time he wanted to one day run his own business. After working as a lifeguard and for other people, he knew when the time came he wanted to have the freedom of being his own boss.

One day when he was “kind of bored in one of my classes,” he said he came up with the idea of starting a clothing company, partly because it would have the smallest start-up cost, and partly from his own experience of reselling high-end clothes and shoes in his early teen years. He thought he needed to gain some experience in the business field, so instead of really thinking about it, he jumped right in.

“I would look at some of the things and recognize the design and I would say, ‘You know, this is really cool but it would look cooler if I did something like that or that would be cool if it had this on it,’” Underwood said by phone this week. “So I sort of saw some stuff like that and I sort of ran with it. I talked with some of my friends about it. They were extremely supportive.”