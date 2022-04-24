Athlete of the Week: After five straight hat tricks, Magna Vista's Morgan Smith close to reaching her scoring goal

There was a time when Magna Vista multi-sport athlete Morgan Smith thought she would have to choose between volleyball and soccer.

Going from volleyball practices this fall straight to travel soccer practices at night became a lot to keep up with, especially balancing both with school work.

The issue was Smith couldn’t decide which sport to drop.

“I really could never decide on one because I love them both so much,” she said. “So I just pushed through and I’m very happy with my decision to do both.”

Coaches for both Magna Vista’s volleyball and girls soccer teams are happy she with stuck with both, too.

Last spring, Smith led Magna Vista’s girls soccer team in scoring with 31 goals as she helped the Warriors to a 12-1 overall record, a Piedmont District title, and a runner-up finish in the Region 3D tournament.

In the fall, Smith led Magna Vista’s volleyball team in kills and was named First Team All-Region 3D and honorable mention all-state for VHSL Class 3.

Now, Smith is back on the soccer field, and likely having an even better season than her junior campaign in which she was named First Team All-Region 3D. The Magna Vista senior has 20 goals in seven games since the start of April, and she’s scored at least three goals in five straight wins for the Warriors (9-1, 7-0).

After coming into the season with 64 career goals, Smith set a personal goal of getting to 100 before her final game. She’s about a dozen away with five regular season games remaining.

Morgan Smith Magna Vista High School senior

As one of five seniors on Magna Vista’s roster this spring, Smith leads the team on the field with her confidence and encouragement. She learned from Brianna Bitz and Leah Reece, the team’s two seniors a year ago, the balance between taking the game seriously while also making it fun.

“They were very serious and they wanted everybody to do their best, and I’ve kind of piggybacked off of that,” Smith said. “Everybody needs to be putting in their part, making sure you’re not getting outworked on the field, and just encouraging people that really don’t have as much experience. Making their love for the game just as strong as yours.”

That confidence is something Smith takes to both the volleyball court and the soccer field.

“I think without that, if you don’t believe in yourself and believe you can do it, you won’t,” she said. “So I think in both sports that’s a very big part of it because you have to believe in yourself before you’re able to do anything, and once you do that you’re able to believe in your team, so that’s really helps you in winning.”

Smith said she can’t remember how she originally got into soccer, though she said “I’m sure my parents had some influence on me.” The game has been a part of her life since she was five years old, and she started volleyball about six years later.

It’s been the team aspect of both sports that she’s loved the most.

“I really like how you have to rely on your team because not one person can do everything,” she said. “You have to have your defense and your midfield and your forwards and your goalie and everybody to set you up to do your job. Everybody has their one specific job, and the team environment of our soccer team is something like I’ve never seen before. It’s so great to play with these people.”

Magna Vista came into this spring with pressure to repeat, and improve upon, the team’s success from last season when they came within one game of reaching the state tournament. The Warriors appear to be on the same path this year. After falling to Northside in Game 1, they’ve rattled off nine straight victories, and even got the best of the Vikings in the teams’ second meeting, winning 4-2 on April 4.

Magna Vista is outscoring opponents 77-8 this year.

While there has been pressure, Smith said she’s the type of athlete that feeds off that because pressure breeds confidence in her mind.

“I actually love pressure games,” she said. “Actually, this year I think our whole team has been doing really well with it considering everybody has been wanting to beat us. I think we feed off of each others’ energy really well because we are able to get excited for games.”

Even though Smith couldn’t decide between soccer and volleyball in high school, she has decided to largely just stick to the classroom next year as she moves on to college. She’ll be attending the University of Virginia where she plans to double major in biology and cognitive science on a premed track. Her dream is to one day be an orthopedic surgeon and specialize in sports medicine, so she’s not far from sports for too long.

She hopes to join the Cavaliers club volleyball team.

Until then, she has a few more goals – both personally and with her soccer teammates – she’d like to reach, and score.

And hopefully she can leave her mark on Ridgeway and those who follow her.

“I definitely hope people will remember my career, or at least build off of that,” Smith said. “I want everybody to strive to do their best. It would be awesome if they would remember me and say, ‘I really want to be like her one day,’ or ‘I really want to do what she did.’”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

