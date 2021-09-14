Athlete of the Week: Bassett's Simeon Walker-Muse not short on motivation in senior football season

During his junior year – a shortened season moved to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic—Walker-Muse came close to reaching 1,000 rushing yards, but had to quarantine and miss the team’s final game against Floyd County and came up just short of the milestone.

In the three years since Walker-Muse joined the Bengals varsity team, Johnson has enjoyed seeing the growth in the player he calls “one of the best running back I think I’ve coached.”

“The first day he was a short butterball, he really was,” Johnson said. “And he just has transformed his body.”

“It’s been insane. His vision, his speed, his strength, his balance, everything has just gotten better… He’s seeing holes, the offensive line is making holes, and it’s hard to tackle him.”

“My freshman year it wasn’t really juking, anything like that. It was just get as many yards as you can,” Walker-Muse said. “But now I can read the field way more, see what blocks are being made, what holes are opening, whereas when I was freshman I didn’t see that at all.”

It was the second game of the season, when Bassett played Liberty Christian Academy, when Johnson saw who Walker-Muse has become as a football player.