Thomas Fulcher had about the best possible start to his high school cross country career.

In a field of 137 runners in the boys varsity race at Thursday’s Bengal Clash at the River, Fulcher was the fastest.

Among nearly 1000 runners who have competed in the Clash in its 10 year history at Smith River Sports Complex, Fulcher was also the fastest.

Fulcher ran the 5K in 16 minutes and 18 seconds, 35 seconds faster than the previously held meet record.

His win helped Bassett to a second place team finish with 20 schools in attendance.

“It’s pretty surprising,” Fulcher said following the race. “I’ve always had one person in front of me, but I actually won this time, so it feels pretty good.”

As soon as the gun went off to start Thursday’s race, Fulcher was out front.

By the time he got to the 100 meter mark, he was in the middle of a pack of three runners with a big smile across his face.

“Towards the start I felt pretty good, then obviously up the first hill was terrible,” he said. “Then I got to go downhill and started moving pretty good. Then after that I just led the race.”

The Bengal finally found daylight around the point the course winds down by river, about the mile-and-a-half in to the 5K.

From there, it was smooth sailing. As he came back up the hill for a second loop around the SRSC driving range, the only people anywhere near him were the fans and the bike rider who paces the field.

He bested second place finisher Ryan Connelly, a senior from Cave Spring High School, by 58 seconds.

“I just felt pretty good and smooth and kept going,” he said.

For those in and around Bassett cross country, Fulcher’s success this early in his high school career is no surprise. He practiced with the Bengals throughout middle school, often travelling with the team to big meets where he could run middle school and junior varsity events, many of which he also won.

Fulcher grew up playing football, basketball, and soccer, tried baseball – “didn’t like it,” he said – and raced go-karts and dirt bikes.

He found running in the fifth grade.

“I just randomly did a local road race and then one of (Bassett cross country coach Kevin Underwood’s) assistant coaches told me to come out and do summer training,” he said.

“I got pretty decent at it so I just kept doing it. I don’t even know why.”

Fulcher came into Thursday’s race with two goals – win, and finish in under 16:40.

The first goal was seemingly never in doubt. The time goal was a little closer, but not really that close either.

“I didn’t even know if I was going to get it through the race, to be honest, and ended up getting it by quite a bit,” he said.

“I did both, so I’m pretty satisfied.”

Bassett will next travel to Green Hill Park in Salem on September 9 for a race on a flat and fast course. Including a full slate of meets against Piedmont District opponents, the Bengals will also travel to Abingdon in October for a preview on the course that will host the Region 3D championship later this fall.

Does winning race No. 1 give Fulcher momentum heading into Nos. 2, 3, 4, and beyond?

“I don’t know, it’s just one race. We’ll find out,” he said with a smile before taking off to run a little more.