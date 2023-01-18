Athlete of the Week: Carlisle freshman Ja'la Niblett playing with maturity beyond her years

Carlisle girls basketball coach Jason Niblett doesn’t share statistics with his players after games. He prefers to have them focus on how well they played and if they helped the team win.

Whether she knows it or not, Niblett’s daughter, Ja’la Niblett, has scored a lot of points recently, and she’s been a big part of why the Chiefs have been so successful this season.

Since returning from Christmas break, Ja’la has scored 12, 27, 30, 32, and nine points in Carlisle’s five games to help the Chiefs improve to 10-3 on the year.

On Thursday against Roanoke Catholic, Ja’la knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter, and scored 25 of her season-high 32 points in the second half to help the Chiefs break a halftime tie and come away with a 54-41 win.

“I think I really caught fire, as well as my teammates,” Ja’la said after the win. “They were looking up, they were making great plays, passing it up for easy layups, so I think that’s what really helped us is working as a team together, and it really motivated me to step it up.”

There was extra motivation for Ja’la to play well coming out of the winter break.

“I feel like this week is very important for me because I have to prove a point,” she said. “Especially because it’s my grandfather’s birthday on Saturday and I really started playing this whole week kind of leading up to it just motivated to really dedicate to this him.”

Ja’la is playing with maturity beyond her years. She’s in her second year on varsity, but she’s one of eight freshmen on the Chiefs roster this season. All five of Carlisle’s starters are freshmen.

Her development on the court comes after she got a later start to basketball than most. She started playing when she was nine years old, and it’s the first and only sport she ever played.

“Normally players start around 5, but I did get a late start,” she said. “I started playing actually because of my dad. He kind of pushed me into it a little bit and I just kind of fell in love with it.”

Jason Niblett has been coaching his daughter from the start. He previously coached the Chiefs boys basketball team for a decade, taking the team to four straight state final fours, including a VISAA state championship in 2014. Niblett left Carlisle in 2016, and returned last season when Ja’la was old enough to coach at the high school level.

Playing for her dad isn’t always easy, but the good outweighs the bad, Ja’la said.

“It’s hard at times, but it does have its benefits,” she said. “I wouldn’t want any other coach to coach me. He’s very hard on me, he’s harder on me than he is any other player, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Ja’la’s biggest strength on the court is her outside shooting, but she believes her basketball I.Q. is what has allowed her to find success at a young age.

“I feel like it takes a lot of discipline, especially in practices,” she said. “We do a lot of drills, we run our plays constantly, so it’s a lot of discipline built into it and a lot of focus.

“I love the play to the game… I love being able to make great plays. I don’t like necessarily just scoring for me. I like passing the ball, getting the defense moving. I like making excellent plays for my teammates.”

Carlisle was ranked No. 1 in the first VISAA Division IV state rankings released last week. This group of freshmen have high hopes to build on the success the Chiefs have found on the basketball court over the last two decades.

Ja’la knows what it will take to get there, and she’s ready to work to make it happen.

“It’ll take a lot of hustle, rest, practicing, and taking care of your body,” she said. “Keep working as a team, hustling, getting up and down the court, because a lot of teams can’t keep up with us.

“I’m very excited, and I really do hope that we can pull off this championship. It would be great if we could win four back-to-back championships, so I’m really excited to try.”

Carlisle traveled to Danville on Tuesday to take on Westover Christian Academy. Results were too late for publication. The Chiefs will next travel to High Point, N.C. on Thursday to take on Wesleyan Christian Academy. Tipoff is at 4:30 p.m.