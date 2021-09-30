Athlete of the Week: Jalen Hagwood makes PCHS golf history with region championship

“Usually we try to build each other up throughout the rounds. Give each other some handshakes and all that. Give each other confidence,” he said. “Sometimes we practice together. Sometimes we practice individually. We play a couple rounds with each other in the summer and when the golf season is over.

“It’s helped a lot. We compete against each other a lot because we each want to win.”

Since his region championship, Hagwood received a lot of handshakes on the course, and has been getting a lot of congratulations texts and at school.

Hagwood is part of an historic Cougars team that finished second as a team in the region meet, becoming the first PCHS team to automatically qualify for the golf state championship.

Hagwood’s best round of the season was a 75 on August 30 at Forest Park Country Club. He’ll look to reach that or do better at the state championship later this month.

Thankfully for him at the rest of the Cougars, they’ll get a chance to compete on the same course where they all made history this week. The VHSL state championship will be held at Olde Mill on October 12.