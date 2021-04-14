Athlete of the Week: Laid back attitude leads to many wins for Bassett cross country runner Piper Doughton

“I just go through my typical routine with my team and do the last minute stuff like saying, ‘Let’s do this, you got this,’ and then just getting ready to do the best you can,” Doughton said. “I like to try and just stay positive while running. Sometimes I can get to where I don’t think about anything while running.”

There’s also the fact that the process of running a race is anything but easy, but the Bengal always loves the end results.

“In the middle of the run it’s not super fun,” Doughton said. “It’s very kind of rewarding after a run. You never really regret doing a run. Now in the middle of it maybe, but after it, it feels really good.”

Doughton also is the furthest thing from a shrewd competitor. She admits she’s not “super competitive,” which is part of her laid back, easy-going nature.

That mentality, though, helps foster her success in the sport. Plus, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t work hard towards trying to win every time she steps to the line.

“It’s always a goal to do your best, but, especially this year since I know what teams I’m going up against, it is a goal of, ‘All right, let’s try to win this,’” she said. “I’m a fairly easy-going person. I definitely enjoy winning and everything.”