Athlete of the Week: Patrick County's Missy Hazard learning and leading the Cougars this season

Patrick County High School junior Missy Hazard hasn’t always been a basketball player.

“At first I was a ballerina,” Hazard said in a recent interview.

She quit dance, though, when she discovered basketball.

“One day I saw a game and I was like, ‘Mom, I want to try this,’” Hazard said. “And then the love just grew from there.”

PCHS girls basketball coach recalls a few years ago his team would be practicing at a local elementary school. A young Hazard would come to her own elementary practices an hour early just to watch the Cougars, always with a basketball in her hands working on her ball-handling as she watched.

The ballerina turned basketball star has always proven to be an extremely hard worker with an unmatched love for the game, and this season she’s sharing that love with her team as the leader of the Cougars.

Hazard is averaging 13.1 points per game this season, and has hit 17 3-pointers in seven games. Only once has she not made at least two 3s in a game.

She leads the Cougars in points, assists (4.1), and steals (3.9) per game.

Hazard is forced to play several different roles on the team. She’s a prolific outside shooter, but is also their best option for bringing the ball up the court as a point guard, with the vision and basketball IQ to direct play and find her teammates in their own scoring opportunities.

She’s also the first to give a high-five and be her teammates’ biggest cheerleader.

“I like being able to cheer for my team and support them,” Hazard said. “I love it when one individual person steps up for a certain part of the game. Say one of us is having an off game then everyone else picks it up. We definitely do that well as a team and I love it when that happens.”

The humble Hazard is quick to deflect praise when it comes to her own game. Patrick County has been dealt a tough hand early this season with injuries and players having to miss games, but the team has grown and improved to a 5-2 record.

After graduating several high profile seniors last year, Hazard said this season has been a change, but she’s proud of what the Cougars have been doing.

Now in her third season on varsity, Hazard has had to lead the team because she’s no longer the young player on the squad. This year, with a team that in one game had just one junior and one senior available to play alongside all freshmen and sophomores, she focused on taking on a leadership role.

“It’s definitely different because most of the time I’m the youngest, but I have to be there for everyone else instead of just follow,” Hazard said.

Hazard said one of the Cougars strengths this season is the way they grow and learn with each other.

And when it comes to her own confidence on the court, the place where Hazard has struggled in the past, she’s put in a concerted effort to improve that as well. Not only to help her own game, but to help lift her teammates as well.

“I definitely want to keep the positive attitude and let them know that they just have to have confidence,” she said. “Sometimes I lack confidence, but I remember that I need to support myself in order to support them too.

“I just want us to be a team. I just want to be the best team that we can possibly be and have the best relationship with each other and just do our best, really.”

The team means everything to Hazard, who sees her teammates as more than just comrades on the basketball court.

“At the beginning of the season really they were just my friends, but now I view them as family and I really love them a lot,” she said. “How much we’ve grown together, sometimes we don’t get along, but we always work through that and I just love these girls a lot.”

A former ballerina turned hoops star, Hazard fell in love with basketball at a young age. Now, she has a Cougars team she’s sharing that love with, and helping them grow on and off the court.

“Starting at a young age, it really helps you learn and develop what you really love about the game,” she said. “I’ve always loved playing and it’s just one those things that just helps me get through everything.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

