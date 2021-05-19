Athlete of the Week: Unbeaten Megan Scott making the most of her 'second chance' senior tennis season

The Scott family played a lot over the past year, trying to get out on the court together at least a couple times a month. With five tennis players in her home, it was easy for Scott to find a partner whenever she needed one.

“It means a lot and it helps a lot to be able to work with them because it’s something that we do get to do together and it’s something that’s special,” she said. “Not a lot of people can say that’s like a family sport, kind of thing, but to us it really is and everybody can get out there on the court and do it.”

The toughest part about getting back to playing competitively for Scott was getting her endurance back. Her final match of the regular season, a 6-2, 6-3 win over Halifax County High School’s Rose Routolo-Sarnataro in South Boston, lasted more than two hours.

Many practices at Bassett have running involved and feature drills that focus on both tennis skills and endurance, which also helped Scott prepare for the grind of each match.

“Especially with COVID, being in and not doing much, it was really hard to get that endurance of playing long matches. I mean hours long matches,” she said. “Running back and forth the entire match, you’re supposed to keep your feet moving and people don’t realize that.”