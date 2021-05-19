Athlete of the Week: Unbeaten Megan Scott making the most of her 'second chance' senior tennis season

The 2021 season is something of a second chance for Bassett High School senior Megan Scott.
Scott knew she was going to be the No. 1 players on the Bengals girls tennis team last year, but the team only got two scrimmages in before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Even going into this school year, it was up in the air if the VHSL would play a spring sports season or be forced to cancel for a second straight year, which made Scott nervous.
With a shortened season that began in late March, Scott has made the most of her second chance, going undefeated in singles, a perfect 8-0, as the team now prepares to begin play in the Region 3D tournament.
Once the Bengals learned they would be getting a season this spring, it was time for Scott to knock the rust off. While she wasn’t able to play competitive tennis over the last year, she had competition to go up against in her own family.
Scott’s two older sisters, Morgan and Mallory, were both former No. 1 players at Bassett and both went on to play tennis at Ferrum College.
Her mom is also an assistant on the Bengals staff, and head coach Jennifer Yeaman is Scott’s aunt.
“I’ve played since I was about three. We got out there with those little plastic rackets and got out there and hit,” Scott said. “It started off as just like a family thing. It was just what we did. Sunday tennis, you’d go out there and have a competition and have fun. And then once my sisters realized they wanted to actually play for a team and with Jennifer being a coach, it all became a family thing.
The Scott family played a lot over the past year, trying to get out on the court together at least a couple times a month. With five tennis players in her home, it was easy for Scott to find a partner whenever she needed one.
“It means a lot and it helps a lot to be able to work with them because it’s something that we do get to do together and it’s something that’s special,” she said. “Not a lot of people can say that’s like a family sport, kind of thing, but to us it really is and everybody can get out there on the court and do it.”
The toughest part about getting back to playing competitively for Scott was getting her endurance back. Her final match of the regular season, a 6-2, 6-3 win over Halifax County High School’s Rose Routolo-Sarnataro in South Boston, lasted more than two hours.
Many practices at Bassett have running involved and feature drills that focus on both tennis skills and endurance, which also helped Scott prepare for the grind of each match.
“Especially with COVID, being in and not doing much, it was really hard to get that endurance of playing long matches. I mean hours long matches,” she said. “Running back and forth the entire match, you’re supposed to keep your feet moving and people don’t realize that.”
That final match at Halifax was the most nerve-wracking for Scott. Her biggest goal going into the season was to go undefeated in the regular season, and to do that she had to face her toughest opponent. Halifax was the only team to defeat Bassett this season, and Scott’s two matches against the Comet’s No. 1 were her closest of the year. Four of her wins this year were by score of 8-0.
“I knew I had to focus and really just play my game,” Scott said of her final regular season match. “It’s really easy in tennis to go into the other person’s game. Especially if they’re a power player, it really is easy to start hitting power instead of playing smart.. but I knew that I could handle it if I set my mind do it, and that’s what I did.”
Going undefeated was about more than just proving she could. Scott wanted to build on a family tennis legacy at Bassett. Morgan Scott also had an undefeated regular season in her senior year with the Bengals, and Mallory Scott only lost one match in hers.
“I want to kind of make my own legacy throughout anything that I do,” she said. “So for me it was important to keep that going, just to live up to theirs and continue it on.”
Tennis, to Scott, is about playing for herself but also being part of something bigger.
“My biggest thing is I like to be a part of a team because it pushes me, but then again the biggest thing with tennis is you have that individual chance to work for yourself,” she said.
“Everybody has their kind of magic feeling when you get out there on the court, and to me I can just get out there and block everybody else out and it’s just me. But then again I’m also part of something bigger because you have to win your match for the whole team to win.”
Scott will attend Ferrum College in the fall, and she’s talked with the tennis coach up there about joining the team. As of right now her plan is to play with the Panthers and study elementary education.
Until then, she’ll take her unbeaten record into the playoffs. The Bengals will begin team play in the Region 3D tournament on Thursday at home, but they’re still unsure of their opponent. If they win, they’ll play again on Friday, the same day as Bassett’s graduation.
Scott knows she’ll play a pivotal role for the Bengals the rest of the way, and knows her play can help give the rest of the team confidence on game day.
“Having that for sure person that you know can win their match gives you that sureness,” she said. “We have a few girls on the team that’s like, ‘O.K., we know they’re going to win, and we know our doubles team is going to win, so that’s already so many matches. We’ve just got to win a few more.’ That kind of gives the other girls that aren’t as experienced a little bit more courage to push themselves… That kind of gives that security blanket, I would say.”
Scott said she’s nervous but excited about heading into the postseason, which is a “different kind of atmosphere” than Piedmont District play, she said.
For the next few weeks, she’ll have even more opportunities to continue building on her second chance season.
“Once we figured out we were going to have a season I was extremely excited and I put into my mindset that no matter what I was going to go out there and do what I could and just never give up,” Scott said. “Because it was my last chance to be on the court for high school, I just wanted to go for everything.”
Bassett’s girls tennis team will begin postseason play on Thursday at home at 4:30 p.m.
