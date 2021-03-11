Athletes of The Week: Gridiron connection between Magna Vista's Hairston, Johnson strong early this season

Two games into the high school football season, it's already obvious the connection between Magna Vista senior Dryus Hairston and junior Tyler Johnson is strong.
The duo have connected for five touchdowns in two games, with quarterback Hairston throwing two touchdowns of 63 and 79 yards to receiver Johnson in Week 1 against William Byrd, and the two scoring three more TDs of 55, 65, and 90 yards in a Week 2 win at Staunton River.
"We both know what each other likes so I know where I need to put it for him and he's going to get it," Hairston said of the two's connection on the field. "And nobody is going to catch him once he's gone."
"It's just he knows where to put the ball and I go get it and score," Johnson added. "It's a connection."
So far this season, Johnson has seven total touchdowns - he returned a kick 76 yards in Week 1 and rushed for a 15 yard score last Friday - and nine catches for 386 yards. He also grabbed an interception on defense against Staunton River.
Hairston is 21-for-40 passing for 533 yards, and also ran in a 32-yard touchdown Friday night.
The two have accounted for all but two of the Warriors' scores so far this season.
Given the challenges of this year's spring season, with just six games on the regular season schedule and much fewer days for real practice before Week 1, both Warriors said they felt a sense of urgency to get off to a hot start. Hairston, especially, since this is his senior year.
The two are part of just three offensive returners from last season, and said getting the chance to play alongside one another in 2019 helped foster the growth they've each seen in 2021.
"Just really knowing the offense and me having experience, it really helps out a lot," Hairston said.
"I think we needed to come out hot and be leaders," Johnson added. "We put in work without coming to practice."
"These two did it for us last year," said Magna Vista coach Joe Favero. "They just understand what to do and what looks we like. Dryus understand where to put the ball. And Tyler, if we can get him in space he's great at making people miss. I think the two of them just understand, 'Hey, let's get the ball here, let's get a good position and let our athletes make some plays.'"
NEW QB
Hairston began playing football when he was small, but quit in fourth grade, focusing on running track through middle school.
Something drew him to back to football the summer before his freshman year, and Hairston decided to go to workouts to get back on the gridiron.
"I don't really know why I stopped, but I came up here during summer workouts and it really just felt like family to me," he said. "I really wanted to play for this program."
Even though he grew as a lineman, Hairston told Favero he wanted to make the move to quarterback during his first practice. The Warriors coach was skeptical at first, though.
"He told me he was a quarterback and I said, 'Well everybody wants to play quarterback.' So I gave him a football and told him to throw it and let's see how it looks," Favero said. "And as soon as he threw it about three times I said, 'Yea, you can play quarterback. Let's stop. Get to working out with me and we'll see how it goes.'
"And he's caught on quick. He's very coachable, so he picked up what he was doing and he's a 3-year starter for us now."
Playing under center came somewhat natural to Hairston, but he said quarterback not an easy position. It's taken him a lot of work to know the plays and how to make reads. While it's a lot going on mentally, it's come pretty easily to him.
It was the family aspect of the football program that Hairston said drew him to the Warriors, and it's the reason he's focused solely on football the last four years. He plans to continue playing football somewhere in college next year, and plans to make it official in the next couple of weeks.
STARTING LATE
Like Hairston, Johnson also wasn't always a football player. While he said he's been playing since he was about four or five, he initially told Favero his freshman year he wasn't going to play, instead focusing on basketball, where he's also a starter for the Warriors.
It was about the second week of the season his freshman Johnson changed his mind and came out, and Favero put him on the junior varsity squad that first year.
"He was really the best J.V. player we had, but he was so far behind learning what we were doing we really couldn't move him up," Favero said. "But going into his sophomore year, we knew he was going to be a special kind of athlete. He's got an opportunity to be a difference maker every time he touches the ball, for sure."
Johnson grew up playing running back, for obvious reasons, but the Warriors moved him to defense and receiver.
"I guess they moved me because I was fast," Johnson said. "Coming into high school, receiver was kind of different. But they put me at receiver and it was just natural."
CONNECTION
When it comes to big plays on the field, Johnson said receiver is his favorite position because he has more fun scoring a touchdown than grabbing an interception.
Lucky for him, Hairston said he'd much rather throw a big touchdown pass than run for a score.
The two have had many opportunities to find the endzone so far this season, and they've got a good enough connection to keep doing it the rest of the spring.
"We've just got to keep on taking advantage of whatever the defense is giving us and go from there," Hairston said.
"One is understanding what they're supposed to do, but, two, I think both of them pay attention to details and really understand the smaller things that go into it," Favero said of his players. "I think those two, just listening, learning, doing it for their teammates too. It's not always going to be about one of those two guys, but they're going to do their part to help their teammates and their teammates help them. I think that's kind of been the key for these guys."
Magna Vista will travel to Patrick County High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
