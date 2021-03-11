Athletes of The Week: Gridiron connection between Magna Vista's Hairston, Johnson strong early this season

Even though he grew as a lineman, Hairston told Favero he wanted to make the move to quarterback during his first practice. The Warriors coach was skeptical at first, though.

"He told me he was a quarterback and I said, 'Well everybody wants to play quarterback.' So I gave him a football and told him to throw it and let's see how it looks," Favero said. "And as soon as he threw it about three times I said, 'Yea, you can play quarterback. Let's stop. Get to working out with me and we'll see how it goes.'

"And he's caught on quick. He's very coachable, so he picked up what he was doing and he's a 3-year starter for us now."

Playing under center came somewhat natural to Hairston, but he said quarterback not an easy position. It's taken him a lot of work to know the plays and how to make reads. While it's a lot going on mentally, it's come pretty easily to him.

It was the family aspect of the football program that Hairston said drew him to the Warriors, and it's the reason he's focused solely on football the last four years. He plans to continue playing football somewhere in college next year, and plans to make it official in the next couple of weeks.

STARTING LATE