Averett University to join ODAC in 2022

“Becoming a member of the esteemed ODAC is both exciting and an honor,” Averett University President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks said in a release from the school. “We are confident that our academic, athletic, and geographic aspirations will contribute value to the ODAC and will benefit Averett alumni as well as current and future students.

“This move will provide outstanding opportunities for our students and for the citizens of our region. With our growing enrollment, our expanded athletics personnel and our value-added facilities, we are poised and eager for this next big step in athletics.”

The move will likely cut down on travel time and costs for Averett teams. Currently, Averett is one of only two Virginia schools in the USA South Conference, with members as far south as Georgia and Alabama, as well as one in Tennessee and one in Kentucky.

"The ODAC’s full-time membership consists of institutions in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one in North Carolina, providing Averett a tighter regional conference footprint," a release from the school read.