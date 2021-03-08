Averett University to join ODAC in 2022

Averett University announced on Monday the acceptance of an offer to join the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the school said in a release Monday afternoon.
The Cougars will leave the USA South Athletic Conference, the only conference it has ever played in, to become full-time ODAC members during the 2022-2023 school year. The school's membership will become official on July 1, 2022.
The Danville school currently has 17 NCAA sports and three three varsity club sports competing at the NCAA Division III level. Since athletics were established at the school more than 40 years ago, the school has won 54 USA South conference championships, made 24 NCAA Division III tournament appearances, and has won one team and one individual NCAA national championship.
The Cougars will become the 15th full-time member of the ODAC, joining other full-time members: Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, Ferrum College, Guilford College, Hampden-Sydney College, Hollins University, the University of Lynchburg, Randolph College, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College, Virginia Wesleyan University, and Washington and Lee University, as well as Greensboro College as a part-time member in swimming.
Averett will replace current ODAC member Emory & Henry College, which will depart the conference after the 2021-22 academic year to transition to NCAA Division II.
“Becoming a member of the esteemed ODAC is both exciting and an honor,” Averett University President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks said in a release from the school. “We are confident that our academic, athletic, and geographic aspirations will contribute value to the ODAC and will benefit Averett alumni as well as current and future students.
“This move will provide outstanding opportunities for our students and for the citizens of our region. With our growing enrollment, our expanded athletics personnel and our value-added facilities, we are poised and eager for this next big step in athletics.”
The move will likely cut down on travel time and costs for Averett teams. Currently, Averett is one of only two Virginia schools in the USA South Conference, with members as far south as Georgia and Alabama, as well as one in Tennessee and one in Kentucky.
"The ODAC’s full-time membership consists of institutions in the Commonwealth of Virginia and one in North Carolina, providing Averett a tighter regional conference footprint," a release from the school read.
“Averett University has been privileged to compete in the USA South, and we will always treasure the years of spirited competition,” Franks said. “We look forward to continuing our competitive relationships during our remaining time in the USA South and beyond as nonconference opponents, and we also look forward to spirited regional rivalries with our new conference opponents within the ODAC.”
Since 2016, Averett has added men’s lacrosse and men’s wrestling to its slate of athletics, and brought back women’s lacrosse, created two club sports — esports and competitive dance. The school will also add a women’s golf program that will begin competition in fall.
Across all varsity and club sports, Averett has a total of 32 athletes from Danville, Pittsylvania, Henry and Halifax Counties, including seven from Chatham High School, six from Dan River, five from Tunstall, and three from G.W.-Danville. There are two athletes each from Bassett High School and Carlisle School.