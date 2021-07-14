Baseball Roundup: Martinsville Post 42 splits doubleheader with Roanoke; Ponies fall to Monarchs

Martinsville Post 42 Senior Legion split a doubleheader with Roanoke Post 3 Tuesday at Kiwanis Field in Salem.

Roanoke won Game 1 4-0 after holding Martinsville to five hits, all of which came from five different players: Colby Cunningham, Lane Taylor, Seth Martin, Gage Hairston, and Damian Scott. Taylor also reached on the team's only walk and stole Martinsville's only base of the night.

Fisher threw all six innings for Martinsville, allowing three earned run on eight hits and two walks. Fisher had six strikeouts in the loss.

Martinsville's bats were much livelier in the second game. Post 42 trailed 4-2 heading into the fifth, but scored three in the fifth and two more in the sixth on the way to a 7-6 Game 2 win.

All eight of Post 42's hits in the second game again came from eight different players. Cunningham was 1-3 with a homerun, a walk, three runs scored, and two stolen bases. McCray Sawyers had three walks and scored a run. Taylor was 1-3 with three RBIs, and Gage Hairston was 1-2 with a walk and two RBIs.