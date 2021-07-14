Baseball Roundup: Martinsville Post 42 splits doubleheader with Roanoke; Ponies fall to Monarchs

Martinsville Post 42 Senior Legion split a doubleheader with Roanoke Post 3 Tuesday at Kiwanis Field in Salem.
Roanoke won Game 1 4-0 after holding Martinsville to five hits, all of which came from five different players: Colby Cunningham, Lane Taylor, Seth Martin, Gage Hairston, and Damian Scott. Taylor also reached on the team's only walk and stole Martinsville's only base of the night.
Fisher threw all six innings for Martinsville, allowing three earned run on eight hits and two walks. Fisher had six strikeouts in the loss.
Martinsville's bats were much livelier in the second game. Post 42 trailed 4-2 heading into the fifth, but scored three in the fifth and two more in the sixth on the way to a 7-6 Game 2 win.
All eight of Post 42's hits in the second game again came from eight different players. Cunningham was 1-3 with a homerun, a walk, three runs scored, and two stolen bases. McCray Sawyers had three walks and scored a run. Taylor was 1-3 with three RBIs, and Gage Hairston was 1-2 with a walk and two RBIs.
Shane Hiatt threw 3.1 innings for Martinsville, allowing four runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Sawyers finished the game in relief, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing two runs, none earned, on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Martinsville will finish the season at Hooker Field on Sunday against Big Island Post 217. First pitch is at 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Greensboro Monarchs 12, Martinsville Ponies 10
Six runs in the ninth inning helped the Greensboro Monarchs to a 12-10 win over the Martinsville Ponies Tuesday at Hooker Field.
The Ponies, a college summer league team affiliated with the Martinsville Mustangs, led 8-6 heading into the final frame.
Magna Vista High School graduate Nick O'Der (Randolph-Macon) had two hits and two RBIs, and Michael Morrison (Erskine) had two hits for Martinsville. Joe Swanekamp (Queens) and Cameron Wiley (Va. Wesleyan) added two RBIs each, and Alex Alderson (Pitt CC) and seven strikeouts on the mound for the Ponies.
Martinsville was back at home at Hooker Field on Wednesday for a contest against the Statesville Owls. Results were too late for publication.
The Ponies will next go on the road to South Iredell High School in Statesville, North Carolina to take on the Statesville Owls at 7 p.m.