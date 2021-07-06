Baseball Roundup: Ponies win on the road; Mustangs, Post 42 fall in heartbreaking slugfests

Seven runs in the eighth inning helped the Martinsville Ponies to a 9-3 win over the Catawba Valley Stars on the road Monday night.
The Ponies, a college summer league team in the Martinsville Mustangs organization, trailed 3-2 heading into the eight. Shyheim Pannell, of Patrick Henry Community College, and Hunter Hutchens (UNC-G) had three hits each to lead Martinsville. Hutchens, Pannell, and Michael Morrison (Erskine) had two RBIs each.
Carlisle School graduate William Clark (Emory & Henry) threw six innings and had five strikeouts in the win for the Ponies.
Martinsville improves to 5-7 on the summer. They’ll return home to Hooker Field for an exhibition game on Wednesday against the Post 42 senior legion team at 7 p.m.
POST 42 FALLS IN BOTH ENDS OF DANVILLE DOUBLEHEADER
The Martinsville Post 42 senior legion team fell in a walk-off to Danville Post 325 Monday, 4-3, in Danville.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Post 42 came out swinging, scoring eight runs in the first inning, but couldn’t stop Danville’s bat in a 19-9 5-inning loss.
In Game 1, Paxton Tucker led Martinsville with two hits, and added a walk and a run. Lane Taylor added a double, and Kyle Ramsey had a walk, a run, an RBI, and two stolen bases.
Chase Plaster threw all 6.1 innings for Martinsville leading up to the walk-off, allowing four runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
In Game 2, Taylor was 3-3 with a run scored, and Camden Nowlin was 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Ramsey added two more walks, a run, and another stolen base. McCray Sawyers had a hit, a walk, an RBI, and a run, and Cade Varner had a walk, an RBI, and scored two runs.
Martinsville falls to 4-2 on the season. They’ll return home to Hooker Field for an exhibition game on Wednesday against the Martinsville Ponies at 7 p.m.
MUSTANGS LOSE HEARTBREAKER
The Martinsville Mustangs had a 9-0 lead heading into the fourth inning of Monday’s game at Hooker Field against the Asheboro Copperheads. But Asheboro began chipping away at that lead in the fourth, and came all the way back to hand Martinsville a 12-10 loss.
Martinsville scored one run in the first, and eight more in the third, but only plated one more runner the rest of the way.
Asheboro scored three runs in the fourth inning, and five more in the fifth. With the score tied 10-10 heading into the ninth, the Copperheads scored twice more for the eventual game-winners.
Phil Ferranti (Mercyhurst) helped Martinsville take a big lead with a grand slam in the third inning.
Will Knight (VMI) and Jack Elliott (Mercyhurst) had two hits each to lead Martinsville. Knight added two RBIs, and Elliott had two doubles. Cole Zak (Pittsburgh) had a hit, two walks, a run, and an RBI. Landon Shaw (Presbyterian) had a home run and scored two runs. Bassett High School and PHCC graduate Christian Easley (UMBC) had a walk and scored a run for Martinsville.
The Mustangs (10-19) were off on Tuesday. They’ll go on the road to Asheboro on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. contest.
SENIOR LEGION BASEBALL</&h5>
Game 1</&h5>
Danville Post 325 4, Martinsville Post 42 3</&h5>
M42 120 000 0—3 4 0</&h5>
D325 001 002 1—4 9 4</&h5>
Martinsville hitters: K. Ramsey 0-3, BB, RBI, R, 2SB; C. Nowlin 0-2, BB; D. Fisher 1-4; C. Plaster 0-2, sac, RBI; P. Tucker 2-2, BB, R; L. Taylor 1-3, 2B; S. Hiatt 0-1, R, SB</&h5>
Martinsville pitchers: C. Plaster 6.1IP, 4R, 9H, 2K, 3BB</&h5>
Game 2</&h5>
Danville Post 325 19, Martinsville Post 42 9</&h5>
M42 800 01—9 8 3</&h5>
D325 552 34—19 15 1</&h5>
Martinsville hitters: K. Ramsey 0-2, 2BB, R, SB; C. Nowlin 2-3, R, RBI; C. Plaster 0-2, BB, R; P. Tucker 0-2, BB, R; D. Fisher 0-2, BB; M. Sawyers 1-2, BB, RBI, R; L. Taylor 3-3, R; C. Varner 0-2, BB, 2R, RBI; G. Hairston 0-0, R; T. Hairston 1-1, RBI; J. Martin 1-2, RBI, 2B</&h5>
Martinsville pitchers: D. Fisher 0.1IP, 4R, 3BB, K; Ramsey 1.1IP, 6H, 6R, 2BB; J. Martin 2.1IP, 6H, 5R, 3ER, BB; K; M. Sawyers 0.2IP, 3H, 4R, 3ER, 2BB</&h5>
COLLEGE SUMMER LEAGUE</&h5>
Martinsville Ponies 9, Catawba Valley Stars 3</&h5>
MP 000 200 070—9 16 4</&h5>
CVS 000 200 100—3 6 1</&h5>
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE</&h5>
Asheboro Copperheads 12, Martinsville Mustangs 10</&h5>
AC 000 350 202—12 12 1</&h5>
MM 108 000 100—10 7 1</&h5>
Martinsville Hitters: J. Losh 0-4, 2BB, R; W. Knight 2-5, BB, 2B, R, 2RBI; J. Elliot 2-4, BB, 2 2B, R, RBI; C. Zak 1-3, 2BB, R, RBI; J. Inskeep 0-1, 2HBP, R; P. Ferranti 1-5, HR, 4RBI; C. Easley 0-4, BB, R; L. Shaw 1-4, HBP, HR, 2R, RBI; T. Woosley 0-3, 2HBP, R, SB</&h5>