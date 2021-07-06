Baseball Roundup: Ponies win on the road; Mustangs, Post 42 fall in heartbreaking slugfests

Chase Plaster threw all 6.1 innings for Martinsville leading up to the walk-off, allowing four runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

In Game 2, Taylor was 3-3 with a run scored, and Camden Nowlin was 2-3 with a run and an RBI. Ramsey added two more walks, a run, and another stolen base. McCray Sawyers had a hit, a walk, an RBI, and a run, and Cade Varner had a walk, an RBI, and scored two runs.

Martinsville falls to 4-2 on the season. They’ll return home to Hooker Field for an exhibition game on Wednesday against the Martinsville Ponies at 7 p.m.

MUSTANGS LOSE HEARTBREAKER

The Martinsville Mustangs had a 9-0 lead heading into the fourth inning of Monday’s game at Hooker Field against the Asheboro Copperheads. But Asheboro began chipping away at that lead in the fourth, and came all the way back to hand Martinsville a 12-10 loss.

Martinsville scored one run in the first, and eight more in the third, but only plated one more runner the rest of the way.

Asheboro scored three runs in the fourth inning, and five more in the fifth. With the score tied 10-10 heading into the ninth, the Copperheads scored twice more for the eventual game-winners.