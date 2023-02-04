Ja’Ricous Hairston had already made his college choice public, but this week he made his commitment official.

On Wednesday’s National Signing Day, Hairston signed his letter of intent to join the Virginia Tech football team this fall.

The Bassett High School senior will join the Hokies this fall as a preferred walk-on. He previously told the Bulletin he chose Virginia Tech over scholarship offers from Howard, VMI, Navy, Emory & Henry, and University of Charleston, among others.

Hairston was joined at the signing ceremony on Wednesday by his family, coaches, and many of his BHS teammates.

“It feels great, especially with my guys having my back,” Hairston said at the signing. “It’s really special. A lot of them got out of class, a lot of them already knew.”

Hairston made his announcement before Bassett’s boys basketball game against Patrick County last week, running out on the court while Metallica’s “Enter Sandman,” the song the Hokies play before running onto the field at every home football game, played throughout the BHS gym.

This is the first Division I signing under Bengals coach Brandon Johnson, and Bassett’s first football signing for the class of 2023.

“Anytime you get a chance to send a kid off to play football in college that’s huge,” Johnson said. “I don’t like to really play the DI, DII, DIII game cause playing college football is hard at any level. But going and playing at the highest level, and going to a school he’s dreamed of playing at his whole life, that’s super exciting for him.

"Knowing him the way I know him and as long as I’ve known him, I really get butterflies thinking about it. I get chills thinking about it. This young man has set out to play football at Virginia Tech his whole life and he’s getting an opportunity to do that… so I’m just excited. He’s put in the work in the classroom and on the field to get to this opportunity and it’s super exciting for me.”

Hairston was the Bengals starting quarterback for four years, breaking school records for single season touchdown passes (18) and single-game passing touchdowns (5). He was named Piedmont District Co-Offensive Player of the Year this fall after finishing the regular season with more than 2,000 total yards of offense, scoring eight rushing and 16 passing touchdowns for the Bengals. He averaged just under 10 yards per carry on 69 runs this season, and completed 63.5% of his passes for more than 1,400 yards.

He added a second position last fall, seeing time on defense where he recorded 46 solo tackles and two interceptions this season. He had one defensive touchdown, recovered a fumble, and had seven tackles for loss.

He was named First Team All-PD and First Team All-Region 3D as both a quarterback and linebacker.

Hairston will have to learn another new position this fall. The Hokies plan to move him to tight end to take advantage of his size at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds.

“He’s a football player. I’ve told every coach that came through my office that wanted to talk about Ja’Ricous that he’s a football player,” Johnson said. “Ja loved the quarterback position because he gets to command the offense and be the leader that he is, but they see him fitting in a different role at Tech, and in a role that he has a high ceiling in, so I’m excited about that.

“I think wherever they put Ja’Ricous he’s going to excel. Give him a couple years, we’re going to be hearing his name on Saturdays at Lane Stadium, and that in itself is huge. Not just huge for Bassett High School, but it’s huge for our community when a kid can go off and be successful. It just represents our community well.”

Hairston said he’s looking forward to “just being able to play ball” after always wanting to see what football at the next level was like.

He’s also hopeful other young Bengals can learn something from his success.

“You can be noticed anywhere, big or a small school,” he said. “If you just work hard your dreams and your wishes come true.”

“They see his work ethic, see his drive, see that he doesn’t conform to the world but he’s a young man that sticks to his values, and what is preached at home, that’s what he lives by,” Johnson said. “Our society today, a lot of times, gets caught up in what the world thinks or views of others. Ja’Ricous is not that kid. Ja’Ricious is Ja’Ricous Hairston. He doesn’t conform to anybody or anything. He does what’s right and what he knows is right. When my son grows up I want him to carry himself the way that Ja’Ricous does. That’s kind of my hopes for him, and that just speaks volumes for him, his family, and the way they’ve raised him.”