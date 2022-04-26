Bassett baseball, softball fall to Chatham

Chatham and Bassett traded five runs in the final frame to cap off a crazy finish to Tuesday's game at Bassett High School. In the end, it was the Cavaliers that ended up on top in Chatham’s wild 12-10 win over the Bengals in non-district action Tuesday night.

Trailing 12-5, senior Trever Barnes got the rally started in the seventh for Bassett when he smacked an RBI single to centerfield to pull the Bengals within six. Four batters later, freshman Gauge Hairston made it a five-run game with his run-scoring groundout to second base, and junior Jacob Ryan cut Bassett’s deficit to three with his two-run single to right.

Senior Hunter Whitlow made it a two-run game when he worked a bases-loaded walk, but Chatham's junior reliever Carrington Aaron was up to the challenge, inducing a game-ending strikeout to help the Cavaliers to the season sweep of Bassett

Chatham (8-4) entered its half of the seventh holding onto a 7-5 lead. Aaron pushed the Cavaliers’ advantage to three with his RBI single to left, and senior Cam Satterfield gave the Cavs a four-run advantage when he scored on a throwing error on Aaron’s single.

During the same at-bat, junior Jake Moore made it 10-5 with his run-scoring double, and sophomore Alex Van Pelt followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to right that pushed Chatham’s lead to six. Senior Henry Hurt ended the rally when he stole third and scored on a throwing error on the same play.

Bassett (4-11-1) stole the momentum early, scoring a pair of runs in the first courtesy of a Chatham error and junior Jacob Gilbert’s RBI single to give his team a 2-0 lead into the second.

The Bengals didn’t let up from there, scoring another pair of runs in the second on back-to-back run-scoring base knocks from Isaiah Martin and Whitlow for a four-run lead.

The Cavaliers fought back in the third, scoring six runs to steal the momentum. Aaron started the rally with his RBI double to center and Moore cut the Cavs deficit in half with his run-scoring single to center.

Sophomore Kennen Lewis pulled Chatham within one on his RBI single, and Hurt tied the game when he scored on a Bassett miscue. Senior Colby Owen earned an RBI the hard way and gave the Cavaliers their first lead when he was plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Aaron rounded out the rally with a bases-loaded walk to give the Cavs a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom half.

Van Pelt gave Chatham a three-run lead with his RBI double in the fourth.

Junior Landon Harbour pulled Bassett back within two with his run-scoring single to short that made it a 7-5 contest heading into the final two innings.

Satterfield and Aaron each turned in 3-for-4 performances at the plate, while Aaron drove in a game-high three runs for the Cavaliers. Moore and Van Pelt finished with a pair of RBIs apiece while Lewis, Hurt, and Moore each smacked a pair of hits.

Ryan, Whitlow, Gilbert, and Harbour each paced Bassett with three hits while Ryan and Whitlow drove in a pair of runs apiece.

Bassett takes the field again Thursday when it travels to Dry Fork for a Piedmont District matchup against Tunstall. First pitch is at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chatham 10, Bassett 8

Chatham softball held off a seventh-inning rally by Bassett to pick up a 10–8 victory over the Bengals in non-district action Tuesday evening at BHS.

Bassett (3–6) entered the seventh facing a 10–6 deficit. However, the Bengals didn’t let it deter them as senior Jade Hylton led off the frame with a solo home run to left field that made it a three-run game.

Junior Trinity Gilbert followed with a single and took an extra two bases courtesy of a pair of passed balls from the Cavaliers. Gilbert pulled Bassett within two when she came home to score courtesy of a Cavs miscue on junior Camryn Martin’s fly ball.

Freshman Cora Liggon was an ace in the stretch for Chatham, recording a strikeout and fly out to left to put the Bengals down to their final out. BHS junior Emily Gilley kept the game alive when she was plunked by a pitch, but Liggon got a game-ending strikeout to help Chatham hold on for the season sweep and its seventh consecutive win.

A close game heading into the sixth, the Cavaliers established a bit of space with a three-run frame. Sophomore Michaela Willis gave the Cavs a 7–4 lead when she scored on an error on sophomore Nicole Emerson’s ground ball, and sophomore Bralynn Patterson followed with an RBI single that scored Emerson to make it a five-run game.

A Bassett miscue on senior Abigail Owen’s ground ball to short allowed Patterson to score the eventual game-winning run that made it 9–4 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Bassett proved a tough out, though, and answered back with two runs in its half of the sixth to pull within three on a Gilley home run to center that also scored sophomore Breanna Cooper.

Chatham (9–2) stole the momentum back in the seventh when Liggon scored on Willis’ RBI single to center that gave the Cavaliers a 10–6 lead entering the bottom half.

The two sides countered each other in the beginning as Owen got the Cavs out to an early lead with her run-scoring single to left, and she helped Chatham double down on their lead when she scored on an error on sophomore Anna Whitlow’s ground ball to make it 2–0 in the first.

Bassett fought back in its half of the first, pulling within one on Gilbert’s RBI double to left. The Bengals tied the game courtesy of a Cavaliers’ error on Cooper’s ground ball.

The Cavs kept fighting and answered back with a trio of runs in the second to take a 5–2 lead. Emerson started the rally with her RBI bases-loaded walk, and Willis came home to score on a double play to make it a 4–2 contest.

Senior Abigail Tiffany helped Chatham take advantage of another Bassett error when she scored on a Bengals’ miscue to give the Cavaliers a three-run advantage.

Sophomore Trinity Custer pushed the Cavs lead to four with her RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth. However, the Bengals had an answer, scoring a pair of runs on Gilbert and Martin’s sacrifice fly outs to pull within two, 6–4, entering the final two innings.

Patterson led Chatham with two RBIs while Whitlow and Willis each recorded a pair of hits.

Gilbert and Gilley paced the Bengals with two RBIs apiece while Hylton and Gilbert each recorded a pair of hits.

Liggon picked up the win in the circle, striking out 11 in seven innings pitched.

Bassett falls to 6-6 on the year with the loss. The Bengals will return home on Wednesday to take on Tunstall in a Piedmont District game at 5 p.m.

