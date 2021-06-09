Bassett boys soccer tops G.W. on senior night, remains focused on the road ahead

The Bengals will look to better contain Magna Vista’s offensive attack, taking the momentum their defense built on Tuesday night into their final regular season matchup.

“I thought we did a great job of getting back in transition,” Wylie said. “Our outside-midfielders and our defensive center midfielder did a great job of getting back and cutting it off where our defenders held them up. We have a defensive overlap to keep numbers in the back.”

Should the Warriors break through the effective Bassett backline, the Bengals will look for a big game from sophomore keeper Alex Hernandez. While he only needed to make one save Tuesday night, Hernandez made seven in the previous match against Magna Vista.

Thursday's game will determine the Piedmont District’s regular season champion. A Warriors victory would clinch them the title, but if Bassett comes away with the victory and evens the teams’ records, the two will be named co-champions. Usually a subsequent playoff would be held to determine the district’s winner, but due to the circumstances of the condensed 2021 season, a compromise will be made in that instance.

After the champions are determined, the Bengals will prepare themselves for the regional tournament. Despite the sound win Tuesday, Wylie isn’t satisfied yet.