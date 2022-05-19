Bassett boys win Piedmont District Outdoor Track title; Full results from Wednesday's championship

By coach Kevin Underwood's math, if his athletes on the Bassett High School boys outdoor track and field team all did what they were supposed to do in Wednesday's Piedmont District championship, they would win by about 17 points.

The Bengals did what they were supposed to do and then some. By the end of the night, they won the PD team title by 31 points.

Bassett scored 122 points, besting Magna Vista, who scored 91.

In the girls championship, Halifax County won with a total of 118 points. Bassett finished second with 102.

"I'm so proud of this group of guys and girls," Underwood said. "We asked them to get uncomfortable and believe the events we put everyone in tonight. It took every guy to make sure we earned enough points. We maxed out all of our veterans and had new runners step up compete and earn points in every type of event tonight."

Bassett put athletes in some events for the first time in hopes of gaining more points. Those events included the triple jump, where junior Brendon Easley finished third and senior Simeon Walker-Muse finished fifth, the 2-mile, where Benjamin Flores was second, Tyress Wiltz came in sixth, and Michael Dudley came in seventh, and the girls high jump, where Aliviah Fulcher finished fourth.

"When they believe, anything is possible," Underwood said.

Full results from Wednesday's championship are listed below.

Bassett and Magna Vista's track teams will compete next at the Region 3D championship on Thursday at Staunton River High School.

Martinsville and Patrick County's teams will move on to the Region 2C championship on Thursday at Christiansburg High School.

Piedmont District Championship

Wednesday at Tunstall High School

Dry Fork

High School Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

1 Halifax County 14:23.21

High School Boys 4x800 Meter Relay

1 Patrick County 9:08.51

2 Magna Vista 9:23.83

3 Bassett 9:31.16

4 Halifax County 9:55.44

5 Tunstall 9:57.20

High School Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

1 Naideea Jones 11 George Washington 16.10

2 Tania Starkie 12 Magna Vista 17.04

3 Brooklyn Brooks 11 Tunstall 19.13

4 Vintoria Manns 9 Bassett 20.70

5 Kamiya Hairston 10 Bassett 20.75

High School Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

1 Jamal Bellamy 9 Halifax County 16.47

2 Brendon Easley 11 Bassett 16.52

3 Jonaven Millner 10 Magna Vista 19.34

4 Evan Morton 10 Tunstall 21.26

High School Girls 100 Meter Dash

1 Tania Starkie 12 Magna Vista 12.54

2 Rickyah Mitchell-Hair 9 Martinsville 12.63

3 Lana Roberts-Jordan 9 Bassett 12.92

4 Mary Morrison 12 Halifax County 13.10

5 Tanaya Brandon 12 Halifax County 13.34

6 Brianna Taylor 9 Bassett 13.40

7 Jordan Caldwell 10 Magna Vista 14.07

8 Madalyn Seat 9 Halifax County 14.35

9 Fonshay Moyer 10 Martinsville 14.42

10 Jakiyah Gravely 11 Martinsville 14.59

11 Imoni Snipes 9 George Washington 15.42

12 Chloe Johns 12 Patrick County 15.73

13 Loreal Judah 9 George Washington 15.76

14 Ja'Onna Baker 10 Bassett 18.47

High School Boys 100 Meter Dash

1 Jahmal Jones 11 Martinsville 11.11

2 Deontae Lawson 12 Magna Vista 11.37

3 Damani Hairston 12 Tunstall 11.69

4 Rayshaun Dickerson 11 Martinsville 11.69

5 Jahmarri Chandler 12 Halifax County 11.69

6 Jourdan Saunders 10 George Washington 11.75

7 Sterling Jamison 12 Bassett 11.86

8 Javeion Gooden 11 Halifax County 11.93

9 Torian Younger 9 Magna Vista 11.94

10 Saeed Buster 12 Halifax County 12.02

11 Jamari Johnson 12 Bassett 12.04

12 Brayden Foley 12 Bassett 12.23

13 Lathan Witcher 10 Tunstall 12.28

14 Jamier Smith 12 Martinsville 12.37

15 Emmanuel Waller 10 George Washington 12.45

16 Joseph (JJ) Spriggs 10 Magna Vista 12.56

17 Skyler Conner 9 Patrick County 12.57

18 Conner Goad 9 Patrick County 13.65

High School Girls 1600 Meter Run

1 Sienna Bailey 10 Bassett 6:14.21

2 Sophia Hearp 12 Tunstall 6:26.18

3 Claire Howe 10 Bassett 6:30.72

4 Brittany Dalton 11 Tunstall 7:32.42

5 Madison Walton 9 Tunstall 8:09.98

High School Boys 1600 Meter Run

1 Charles Hearp 12 Tunstall 5:27.63

2 Chase Smith 10 Bassett 5:28.35

3 Azam Khan 10 Tunstall 5:30.25

4 Michael Foley 9 Bassett 5:37.10

5 William Overby 9 Patrick County 5:38.60

6 Brett Foley 9 Patrick County 5:51.80

High School Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

1 Bassett 54.94

2 Martinsville 55.91

3 Halifax County 56.34

High School Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

1 Halifax County 45.26

2 Martinsville 45.45

3 Bassett 46.89

4 Magna Vista 47.70

5 Tunstall 49.41

High School Girls 400 Meter Dash

1 Madalyn Seat 9 Halifax County 1:06.82

2 Skylar Stevens 11 Patrick County 1:07.12

3 Aliviah Fulcher 10 Bassett 1:09.74

4 Kyla Clauden 10 Halifax County 1:09.76

5 Sophia Barker 11 Tunstall 1:10.63

6 Hanna Sutphin 9 Halifax County 1:11.70

7 Jordan Caldwell 10 Magna Vista 1:12.36

8 Brianna Chigwerewe 9 Martinsville 1:15.10

9 Kasia Cox 9 Magna Vista 1:22.72

10 Karlee Shively 9 Bassett 1:24.22

11 Imoni Snipes 9 George Washington 1:34.77

12 Breanna Greer 10 Bassett 1:39.19

High School Boys 400 Meter Dash

1 Deontae Lawson 12 Magna Vista 53.42 4

2 Sterling Jamison 12 Bassett 54.23 4

3 Branson Mattox 10 Bassett 54.50 4

4 Jy'Quez Ferrell 11 Halifax County 55.04 4

5 Christian Jones 11 Martinsville 55.39 3

6 Jeremiah Davis 12 Tunstall 55.70 3

7 Dylan Cochran 12 Martinsville 55.92

8 Dylan Quesinberry 9 Patrick County 58.05

9 Keyshawn Kirby 12 Martinsville 58.37

10 Jackson Saunders 8 Halifax County 58.58

11 Stephen Spencer 10 Patrick County 58.81

12 Xavier Christian 9 Tunstall 59.49

13 Ian Hale 9 Magna Vista 59.63

14 Christopher Stone 9 George Washington 59.67

15 Jaylen Lide 10 Bassett 1:00.86

16 Amonie Clark 12 Halifax County 1:00.95

17 Conner Goad 9 Patrick County 1:01.91

High School Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Naideea Jones 11 George Washington 51.63

2 Tanaya Brandon 12 Halifax County 51.65

3 Jade Syphax 9 Halifax County 57.02

High School Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

1 Damani Hairston 12 Tunstall 43.23

2 Brendon Easley 11 Bassett 43.56

3 Jamal Bellamy 9 Halifax County 45.66

4 Jourdan Saunders 10 George Washington 45.70

5 Nicholas Becker 12 Magna Vista 47.01

6 Steffon Evans 11 Martinsville 47.86

7 KaNyle Canada 11 Halifax County 48.61

8 Evan Morton 10 Tunstall 51.99

9 Sean Fitzgerald 9 Tunstall 57.15

10 Jonaven Millner 10 Magna Vista 59.67

High School Girls 800 Meter Run

1 Sienna Bailey 10 Bassett 2:37.50

2 Irene Smith 11 Patrick County 2:38.61

3 Mackenzie Williams 9 Patrick County 2:52.83

4 Brittany Cruz 9 Bassett 2:58.17

5 Claire Howe 10 Bassett 3:00.98

6 Jahzara Liverpool 11 Magna Vista 3:09.50

7 Kayleigh Freeman 10 Halifax County 3:20.71

High School Boys 800 Meter Run

1 Riley Brim 12 Patrick County 2:11.59

2 Moises Cisneros 10 Patrick County 2:13.02

3 Amauriyen Jones 10 Halifax County 2:14.23

4 Azael Quintero 11 Tunstall 2:14.27

5 Chase Smith 10 Bassett 2:14.68

6 Charles Hearp 12 Tunstall 2:15.04

7 Landon Hall 10 Magna Vista 2:19.09

8 Jaden Grant 10 Halifax County 2:22.28

9 Nicholas Easley 10 Halifax County 2:24.45

10 Xavier Seda-Torres 9 Patrick County 2:29.42

11 Azam Khan 10 Tunstall 2:31.13

High School Girls 200 Meter Dash

1 Lana Roberts-Jordan 9 Bassett 27.81

2 Jade Syphax 9 Halifax County 29.73

3 Tanaya Brandon 12 Halifax County 30.28

4 Skylar Stevens 11 Patrick County 30.36

5 Mallori Lowe 10 Martinsville 32.31

6 Loreal Judah 9 George Washington 34.34

7 Karlee Shively 9 Bassett 35.60

8 Destinee Spencer 9 Bassett 39.90

High School Boys 200 Meter Dash

1 Jahmal Jones 11 Martinsville 22.94

2 Rayshaun Dickerson 11 Martinsville 23.37

3 Sterling Jamison 12 Bassett 23.51

4 Deontae Lawson 12 Magna Vista 23.69

5 Damani Hairston 12 Tunstall 23.89

6 Torian Younger 9 Magna Vista 23.95

7 Jahmarri Chandler 12 Halifax County 24.01

8 Brayden Foley 12 Bassett 24.06

9 KaNyle Canada 11 Halifax County 24.27

10 Jamari Johnson 12 Bassett 24.67

11 Skyler Conner 9 Patrick County 24.75

12 Javeion Gooden 11 Halifax County 25.11

13 Jaylan Long 12 Martinsville 25.14

14 Lathan Witcher 10 Tunstall 25.23

15 Christopher Stone 9 George Washington 25.40

16 Vincent Farmer 10 George Washington 26.84

17 Conner Goad 9 Patrick County 27.96

18 Andres Akins 10 Magna Vista 29.54

19 Mark Day 9 Patrick County 29.72

High School Girls 3200 Meter Run

1 Sophia Hearp 12 Tunstall 14:32.49

2 Brittany Dalton 11 Tunstall 17:21.48

3 Madison Walton 9 Tunstall 19:31.19

High School Boys 3200 Meter Run

1 Benjamin Stafford 10 Magna Vista 11:53.45

2 Benjamin Flores 11 Bassett 12:13.68

3 Nikolas Hearp 12 Tunstall 12:27.62

4 Jc Gonzalez 11 Tunstall 12:37.49

5 Cole Grogan 11 Tunstall 13:13.70

6 Tyress Wiltz 9 Bassett 13:15.78

7 Michael Dudley 10 Bassett 14:29.53

High School Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

1 Bassett A 4:48.12

2 Martinsville A 4:56.19

3 Halifax County A 5:07.62

High School Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

1 Patrick County A 3:52.22

2 Martinsville A 3:54.24

3 Bassett A 3:56.16

4 Tunstall A 3:58.82

5 Halifax County A 4:02.60

6 Magna Vista A 4:07.56

High School Girls High Jump

1 Tania Starkie 12 Magna Vista 4-08.00

2 Mary Morrison 12 Halifax County 4-08.00

2 Zaniyah Moyer 12 Martinsville 4-08.00

4 Aliviah Fulcher 10 Bassett 4-06.00

5 Jordan Caldwell 10 Magna Vista 4-04.00

High School Boys High Jump

1 Jamarcus Brown 10 Tunstall 6-01.00

2 Branson Mattox 10 Bassett 6-00.00

3 Deontae Lawson 12 Magna Vista 5-09.50

4 Jamal Bellamy 9 Halifax County 5-04.00

4 Jaylen Lide 10 Bassett 5-04.00

6 Nicholas Becker 12 Magna Vista 5-02.00 .333

6 Deonte Hairston 10 Bassett 5-02.00 .333

6 Landon Hall 10 Magna Vista 5-02.00 .333

High School Girls Triple Jump

1 Mary Morrison 12 Halifax County 31-08.00

2 Hanna Sutphin 9 Halifax County 31-08.00

3 Fonshay Moyer 10 Martinsville 31-04.00

4 Tania Starkie 12 Magna Vista 30-09.00

5 Jordan Caldwell 10 Magna Vista 27-09.00

6 Tanaya Brandon 12 Halifax County 24-06.00

High School Boys Triple Jump

1 Jamal Bellamy 9 Halifax County 42-02.50

2 Deontae Lawson 12 Magna Vista 39-06.50

3 Brendon Easley 11 Bassett 39-06.00

4 Nicholas Becker 12 Magna Vista 38-05.00

5 Simeon Walker-Muse 12 Bassett 36-07.00

High School Girls Long Jump

1 Hanna Sutphin 9 Halifax County 16-06.00

2 Naideea Jones 11 George Washington 16-04.00

3 Tania Starkie 12 Magna Vista 15-07.00

4 Mary Morrison 12 Halifax County 14-10.50

5 Tanaya Brandon 12 Halifax County 13-10.00

6 Brianna Taylor 9 Bassett 13-08.00

7 Zaniyah Moyer 12 Martinsville 12-10.00

8 Jordan Caldwell 10 Magna Vista 12-03.50

9 Fonshay Moyer 10 Martinsville 12-00.00

10 Khameryn Millner 9 Magna Vista 9-00.00

High School Boys Long Jump

1 Jamal Bellamy 9 Halifax County 20-11.00

2 Damani Hairston 12 Tunstall 20-03.50

3 Deontae Lawson 12 Magna Vista 19-04.00

4 Jamari Johnson 12 Bassett 19-02.00

5 Jahmal Jones 11 Martinsville 19-00.00

6 Rayshaun Dickerson 11 Martinsville 18-11.00

7 Jamier Smith 12 Martinsville 18-01.00

8 Nicholas Becker 12 Magna Vista 17-08.50

9 Jahmarri Chandler 12 Halifax County 17-08.00

10 Jackson Saunders 8 Halifax County 17-07.00

11 Donald Patterson 10 Bassett 17-00.00

12 Skyler Conner 9 Patrick County 15-11.00

13 Riley Brim 12 Patrick County 15-10.50

14 Ryan Yancey Tunstall 15-03.25

High School Girls Discus Throw

1 Dakota Reid 10 Magna Vista 90-01

2 Tatianna Carter 9 Tunstall 75-07

3 Brandy Quesinberry 10 Patrick County 73-04

4 Annie Laine 10 Bassett 71-01

5 Jaeda Manns 12 Bassett 67-11

6 London Stovall 10 Halifax County 65-04

7 Malia Mitchell 9 Halifax County 65-01

8 Asjah Taylor 11 Bassett 57-07

9 Elizabeth Lewis 12 Tunstall 57-01

10 Chloe Johns 12 Patrick County 56-02

11 Tykayla Dye 12 Halifax County 52-09

12 Ta'Nashia Hairston 12 Magna Vista 46-05

13 Mallori Lowe 10 Martinsville 42-02

14 Elisha Jackson 12 Martinsville 35-01

High School Boys Discus Throw

1 Ty Cline 12 Bassett 120-00

2 Javeion Gooden 11 Halifax County 106-10

3 Gabe Divers 12 Bassett 104-01

4 Jaheim Johnson 12 Patrick County 97-02

5 Brycen Pool 10 Tunstall 96-08

6 Mark Ragland 12 Halifax County 91-07

7 Demarius Barksdale 10 Magna Vista 89-03

8 Curtis Busick 10 Patrick County 80-09

9 Elijah Keatts 9 Tunstall 80-00

10 Caleb Martin 9 Magna Vista 75-08

11 Braylon Kidd 10 Magna Vista 71-05

12 Evan Lewis 9 Tunstall 70-02

13 Keyonte Akeridge 9 Bassett 68-04

14 Conner Mosely 9 Martinsville 66-06

15 Vincent Kent 9 Martinsville 63-10

16 Lucian Goad 11 Patrick County 50-10

High School Girls Shot Put

1 Elisha Jackson 12 Martinsville 29-05.50

2 Jaeda Manns 12 Bassett 28-02.50

3 Ta'Nashia Hairston 12 Magna Vista 27-02.00

4 London Stovall 10 Halifax County 26-02.50

5 Titiana Dillard 9 Bassett 26-00.00

6 Elizabeth Lewis 12 Tunstall 24-07.50

7 Tatianna Carter 9 Tunstall 24-05.00

8 Annie Laine 10 Bassett 23-00.00

9 Malia Mitchell 9 Halifax County 22-08.50

10 Dakota Reid 10 Magna Vista 22-08.00

11 Talia Townes 9 Halifax County 22-00.00

12 Brandy Quesinberry 10 Patrick County 20-05.00

13 Chloe Johns 12 Patrick County 19-00.00

14 Khameryn Millner 9 Magna Vista 17-09.00

High School Boys Shot Put

1 Javeion Gooden 11 Halifax County 42-05.00

2 Rion Martin 12 Magna Vista 41-07.00

3 Gabe Divers 12 Bassett 40-03.50

4 Xavier Carter 12 Magna Vista 39-06.00

5 Cameron Rountree 12 Martinsville 39-05.00

6 Zayvion Estes 12 Magna Vista 38-06.00

7 Ty Cline 12 Bassett 37-11.00

8 Brycen Pool 10 Tunstall 35-01.50

9 Elijah Ingram 10 Tunstall 33-09.50

10 Jaheim Johnson 12 Patrick County 33-08.00

11 Martevion Wilson 10 Bassett 32-08.00

12 Mark Ragland 12 Halifax County 32-01.00

13 Kyle Handy 10 Patrick County 31-01.50

14 Evan Lewis 9 Tunstall 28-08.00

15 Nicholas Pell 10 Patrick County 26-07.00

High School Girls Team Scores (16 Events Scored)

1 Halifax County 118

2 Bassett 102

3 Magna Vista 59

4 Tunstall 55

5 Martinsville 49

6 Patrick County 32

7 George Washington 29

High School Boys Team Scores (16 Events Scored)

1 Bassett 122.333

2 Magna Vista 91.666

3 Halifax County 86

4 Tunstall 84

5 Martinsville 56

6 Patrick County 45

7 George Washington 5

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

